Watch David Tennant’s Glorious Return to ‘Doctor Who’

On the heels of the new season of Doctor Who with Ncuti Gatwa appearing as the Fifteenth Doctor, the famed science fiction series will welcome back David Tennant. Tennant will be part of three new specials for the beloved series, which has revealed its glorious first trailer.

Tennant has taken on many franchises, including Harry Potter, Marvel (Jessica Jones), How to Train Your Dragon, and, most recently, Star Wars. Tennant’s superb acting abilities have made him a household name, especially to the fans of Doctor Who. Tennant appeared as the Tenth Doctor (Time Lord) between 2005 and 2010. Tennant is regarded as one of The Doctor’s best portrayals, often compared to fan-favorite Fourth Doctor, played by Tom Baker.

Tennant was also brought in when Doctor Who had seen a dip in its overall appeal. Ratings and attention were down for the long-standing sci-fi series until Russel T. Davies arrived as the showrunner. Davies helped to catapult the series to new heights, transforming the franchise into a household name again.

Davies would eventually exit the series right after David Tennant had his run as the Tenth Doctor. Davies is now returning as the showrunner of Doctor Who to once again right the ship and elevate the franchise. He is bringing Tennant with him for three new specials, which have revealed a tense and action-packed reveal of the Fourteenth Doctor.

David Tennant Returns to ‘Doctor Who’ in New Trailer

Destiny isn’t done with them just yet… The Doctor and Donna return for three special episodes ❤️❤️➕🔷 #DoctorWho returns this November to @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/LAsVTZW419 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) September 23, 2023

Davies made it a point to explain that his return would be a new era of Doctor Who, especially with a focus on appealing to a grander audience. Though the series has been chiefly showcased on BBC, fans can now jump on the TARDIS and stream these new specials on Disney+. From the above trailer, it looks as though many unfamiliar fans could use this as their jumping-off point to be Whovians.

Three new specials will be debuting in November, showcasing David Tennant returning as the Fourteenth Doctor. He will also be joined by a fan-favorite companion, Donna Noble.

While the usual case for The Doctor is showcased through the means of the person “dying” and regenerating as someone new, the end of Jodie Whittaker’s run was made special, leaving fans in a frenzy. David Tennant regenerated as the Fourteenth Doctor during the final special events with Whittaker, “The Power of the Doctor.” Though Tenannt had initially appeared as the Tenth Doctor, Davies brought him back in grand style for three new specials.

The above trailer also showcases a tense world where we return to the aftermath of The Doctor stopping DoctorDonna, by erasing all of her memories. Donna had all the power of the Time Lord, which essentially caused the “meta-crisis.” We will now see if the former Donna is alive or a shell of her former self from the events that took place at the end of Tennant’s run as The Doctor.

The above trailer might indicate that DoctorDonna could return as her memory starts to arise, which could cause huge issues for the Time Lord. All three Doctor Who specials will debut in November, leading to the reveal of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor. The specials are titled “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder,” and “The Giggle.”

Doctor Who is celebrating 60 years, and what better way than to bring back its most beloved Doctor, David Tennant?

Unfortunately, only the new Doctor Who episodes will be available for Disney+, though we might see the entire catalog arriving soon. Disney is likely gauging how the new specials will fair to greenlight bringing the whole show’s history on. We imagine they won’t have to wait long, as David Tennant and Doctor Who fans will be flooding the streamer.

