New Jurassic World Arrives — Here’s What Fans Think

A new Jurassic era is about to begin as the seventh film in the iconic long-running series is now just one month away. With a third InGen island, a whole new lineup of characters led by Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe), and mutant dinosaurs, the upcoming sequel Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) marks a bold new direction for the franchise.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, currently best known for rebooting Godzilla in 2014 and giving us Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in 2016, Jurassic World Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez).

But, just weeks ahead of the film’s theatrical release on July 2, a new Jurassic World experience has already stomped its way into London. Jurassic World: The Experience, a rebranded but mostly identical version of Jurassic World: The Exhibition, which graced venues such as London Excel and Manchester’s Trafford Center over the past few years, recently opened its gates at NEON at Battersea Power Station on May 22.

The highly-detailed, walk-through houses state-of-the-art animatronic dinosaurs and offers guests the opportunity to “walk across the iconic Jurassic gates,” “explore the land of gentle giants,” meet “adorable baby dinosaurs,” and “come face to face with life-size predators.”

“An exciting adventure awaits” the description on the official website says. “Step through the iconic Jurassic World gates and begin an unforgettable journey across 10 immersive zones that brings to life one of the biggest blockbuster franchises in cinema history.”

“Board the ferry to Isla Nublar and pass through the towering gates of Jurassic World,” the description adds. “Walk beneath the shadow of a majestic Brachiosaurus, come face to face with fierce Velociraptors, venture into the Valley of the Gyrospheres, take a selfie with a baby dinosaur, then brace yourself for the ultimate heart-pounding moment: a close encounter with the most legendary predator of them all… the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex.”

But what have guests been saying about Jurassic World: The Experience?

“Had an absolutely brilliant time today at Jurassic World: The Experience in London!” one fan gleefully wrote on Facebook. “As a lifelong Jurassic fan, it was pure magic, thrilling, nostalgic, and downright dreamy. A must for any dino lover!”

Another Facebook user said, “The dinosaurs are back. Fantastic time at Jurassic World: The Experience in London. They look so realistic. Feeling fantastic at Jurassic World.”

One fan had a few gripes with the experience, but nothing major, saying, “The one negative thing I have to say – it’s really hot in there, so bring a fan!” and that “Really small kids might find the end part with the T-Rex quite scary – expect flashing lights, loud noises, and the floor to vibrate” but that the dinosaur is “very lifelike”.

On X (Twitter), one fan summed up their experience with a simple starry-eyed emoji:

Many fans have also uploaded “bite-size” clips of the dinosaurs in action to YouTube. The consensus is that the animatronic dinosaurs are nothing short of breath-taking — a similar reception to Jurassic World: The Exhibition. The immersive walk-through is mostly the same, except for the fact it has replaced the Indominus Rex with a Carnotaurus.

Meanwhile, a second Jurassic experience with the same name also opened last month. Also produced by Neon, Jurassic World: The Experience Singapore at Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay is now inviting guests to experience realistic audio-animatronics and immersive set pieces inspired by the 2015 blockbuster film in a completely different way.

Both of these experiences, and the new film, arrive amid news of plans for a Universal Studios in Bedfordshire, UK, which is rumored to feature a Jurassic-themed land. Taking all these projects into account, it seems Rebirth really is the start of “a new Jurassic era.”

Jurassic World Rebirth — Coming Soon

Watch the second official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth below:

Jurassic World Rebirth releases in theaters on July 2.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

