Upcoming ‘Jurassic World’ Project Doesn’t Actually Have Any Dinosaurs

“Now, eventually, you do plan to have dinosaurs on your dinosaur tour, right?”__ Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). Well, not in an upcoming Jurassic World project, apparently.

While InGen CEO John Hammond (the late Richard Attenborough) complains about “two no-shows (the absent Dilophosaurus and T-Rex) and one sick Triceratops” during his guests’ tour of the island in Jurassic Park (1993), at least there are dinosaurs around.

In fact, after the power to the park’s fences goes out, Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero), Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards), and Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) get to see plenty of dinosaurs.

Jurassic Park is, of course, synonymous with dinosaurs, so it’s hard to imagine any Jurassic experience without InGen’s impressive genetically engineered attractions.

However, per Manchester Evening News, the first two weeks of Jurassic World: The Exhibition have been delayed due to dinosaurs being “delayed in transit” en route to Manchester, UK. Are there any saber-toothed tigers, at least? Sadly not.

Of course, the prehistoric beasts in question (Brachiosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Velociraptor, Tyrannosaurus Rex, and Indominus Rex, to name a few) are of the animatronic kind. The exhibition, a ground-breaking experience of prehistoric proportions where guests of all ages are welcomed to see state-of-the-art dinosaurs, really has been “spared no expense”.

“Board the ferry to Isla Nublar and walk across the massive Jurassic World gates,” the official website says. “Walk under a majestic Brachiosaurus, come face-to-face with ferocious Raptors, and get a rare up-close look at the most vicious dinosaur of them all, the Tyrannosaurus rex,” adding that this is “the closest you’ll ever come to living dinosaurs.”

The exhibition first debuted in London ExCel in 2022. Watch the trailer below:

Now, although Jurassic World: The Exhibition was set to open its iconic gates in Manchester’s Trafford Center on July 19 just in time for the school summer vacation period, “international dinosaur transit delays” — which sounds like something right out of one of the Jurassic Park movies themselves — have forced bosses to “pull” the production.

As such, those now waiting to see dinosaurs at Manchester will have to wait until August 2.

The official Jurassic World page announced on Facebook: “We’re really sorry for the inconvenience caused by the recent schedule changes. Due to international dinosaur transit delays, full refunds are being issued for tickets from 26th July to 2nd August.

“You can repurchase tickets starting from 6th August. Our top priority is to deliver an immersive and thrilling Jurassic World: The Exhibition experience. For rescheduling or refunds, please contact Ticketmaster UK directly.”

However, the organizers have since confirmed to Manchester Evening News that all the dinosaurs have now arrived at the Trafford Center, jokingly adding that none “escaped en route”.

“Our teams are currently on-site at the Trafford Center, creating and building Jurassic World: The Exhibition,” a spokesperson said. “Work is progressing well, and it will be open from Friday August 2. The reason for the initial delays was due to some elements of the exhibition being delayed in international transit, which was out of our hands.”

Fortunately, customers are also being issued refunds or exchanges, which is more than what we can say about guests who visited Jurassic World in the 2015 blockbuster sequel.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition, which will run from August 2 to November, is one of many upcoming Jurassic experiences.

A seventh film in the long-running film series tentatively titled Jurassic World 4 (2025), which stars Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, is in production, while a second season of the animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) is heading to Netflix.

There are also two brand-new Jurassic video games in the works: the third park management simulation game “Jurassic World Evolution 3” (TBA) and the open-world action-adventure title “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA).

For more information on Jurassic World: The Exhibition, visit the official website.

Have you been to Jurassic World: The Exhibition yet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!