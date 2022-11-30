New Popular Characters Coming to Marvel Day at Sea

Marvel Day at Sea is an exciting time for Disney Cruise Line Guests to look forward to! While sailing onboard the Disney Dream, Guests can experience one action-filled day being surrounded by Marvel entertainment and themed experiences, such as Marvel characters (including Super Heroes and Villains), stage shows, merchandise, themed food and beverages, and activities for Guests of all ages.

And to make this day even better, Disney Cruise Line announced today that Guests can expect to see new characters from a new, popular Marvel film during Marvel Day at Sea.

Guests will now find new characters from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever making their Disney Cruise Line debut during Marvel Day at Sea, starting January 2023.

These characters include the new Black Panther and Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje. We recently reported that next year’s Marvel Day at Sea would have the largest collection of Super Heroes and Villains from Marvel onboard the Disney Dream, and we’re excited to see that these Black Panther characters will now join the ranks of these other Marvel characters.

As part of this adventurous day at sea, Guests can meet the new Black Panther for the first time onboard the Disney Cruise Line. Additionally, the new Black Panther will also have an appearance in “Heroes Unite,” which is Marvel Day at Sea’s nighttime event, filled with pyrotechnics, special effects, and stunts.

There will also be a show which will feature Okoye. “Warriors of Wakanda” is an interactive experience in which the Dora Milaje will train recruits in the atrium of the ship.

Marvel Day at Sea will occur on nine different cruises headed to the Western Caribbean, sailing from Miami in 2023. Below are the different dates and itineraries that Guests can enjoy this unique, themed experience:

Departing Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and March 4, 2023, the itinerary features Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Departing Jan. 16, Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and Feb. 27, 2023, the itinerary includes stops at Cozumel, Mexico and Castaway Cay.

For more information on this and other Disney cruises, head to the Disney Cruise Line website for more details.