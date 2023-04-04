Disney Cracks Down on TRON Virtual Queue Riders

TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opened to Walt Disney World Guests today, after a soft opening a couple of weeks ago. Prior to opening day, the Park made an announcement about the ride’s virtual queue system and a major issue that Guests have been facing.

Guest complaints have been popping up on Twitter lately in regards to the TRON virtual queue system and a callback process that has created some chaos for riders. Several recent Guests to Disney World have shared their confusing experience, saying that the original callback time they’re given has changed throughout the day, often being called hours before they’re even at the Park.

The virtual queue system only gives Guests one hour from the time their boarding group is called to actually check in at the attraction, making it difficult for Guests still in their hotel rooms, at another Park, or in the middle of a dining reservation to make it to the attraction in time.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is also still operating with a virtual queue system, but hasn’t had as many complaints about this issue. One big difference between the rides is that Cast Members will typically allow Guests to ride Cosmic Rewind even after their boarding group time is up. TRON however, has had mixed experiences, with some Cast Members allowing groups to board after the hour cut off time, and others refusing.

Disney made an update to the virtual queue page tonight. A new line reads: "Please arrive at your attraction once your boarding group is called. Be advised that late arrivals may not be accommodated." TRON officially opens tomorrow (April 4) and will utilize a virtual queue. pic.twitter.com/H1Wn6kU0aS — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 4, 2023

In an effort to clear up any confusion, Disney made an update to the official virtual queue page, stating that “Late arrivals may not be accommodated.” The crack down comes as speculations claim that Guests may purposefully wait and try to ride the attraction during the evening when the canopy is lit up for a better experience. However, the issue of mis-quoted wait times has not been addressed, leaving many Guests still scrambling to try and plan their day around making their virtual queue reservation.

