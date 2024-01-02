Disney World Guest Accused of “Trying To Get Free Stuff” After Panicking on Ride

A Walt Disney World Resort guest was accused of lying about a traumatic ride experience on TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom Park. The guest claimed Disney cast members didn’t adequately secure her restraints, causing her to nearly “fall” out of the rollercoaster.

The incident took place on December 21, 2023. A witness overheard the distressed guest on the phone, sharing what they saw on Reddit.

“While I was in line at Guest Services…, there was a lady crying on the phone with a family member, getting ready to complain that the cast members did not strap her in correctly and she was about to fall,” u/sayingalotTX wrote. “…She was irate. She said she tried to flag them down before they started the ride but they didn’t notice her.”

Though the situation sounded terrifying, many Disney cast members explained that guests often mislead cast members in an attempt to get compensation, like free theme park tickets or Lightning Lane passes.

“I worked attractions and cases like this are often either hypochondriacs or people trying to get free stuff,” u/Adventurous-Tone-311 replied.

Even if the guest was convinced she wasn’t securely restrained, she was unlikely to be in danger.

“Impossible,” said u/Utter_cockwomble. “The ride will not start unless all back plates and leg restraints are secured. The accessible seats have a traditional lap bar that clicks into place; the ride will also not start if this isn’t secured.”

“While I can appreciate this person you’re speaking of had a very real fear…I want to say that people forget the vast majority of restraints are to keep people from doing dumb stuff, not to keep them in,” u/Tricky-Possession-69 echoed. “Physics keeps us in place. There are exceptions but most of it is idiot protection and us feeling better about riding.”

The woman who allegedly claimed she was endangered on TRON Lightcycle / Run wasn’t identified, so Inside the Magic is unable to confirm her side of the story.

TRON Lightcycle / Run – Walt Disney World Resort’s Newest Ride

Formerly exclusive to Shanghai Disneyland, TRON Lightcycle / Run opened at Magic Kingdom Park in April 2023. The coaster sits closest to Space Mountain, with guests’ screams echoing throughout Tomorrowland!

“Speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.”

Guests must purchase an Individual Lightning Lane or make a Virtual Queue reservation to ride.

