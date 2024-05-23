Guest Reportedly Violated in Disney World Attraction, “I Have Never Been Touched So Inappropriately”

A guest recently shared her experience after feeling “violated” during her visit to Disney World. “I have never been touched so inappropriately,” she added.

Home to unique experiences and themed lands, including Pandora–The World of Avatar, DinoLand U.S.A., and Expedition Everest, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is perhaps the most underrated theme park in Disney World — not to mention the hottest.

Unfortunately, a guest’s experience when visiting one of the park’s most iconic attractions for the first time was less-than-magical.

Related: Country Legend Dolly Parton Ends Stage Career Amid Dollywood Theme Park Closure

TikTok user @bethanyvinton recently posted a video sharing her experience before and after “going on It’s Tough to be a Bug! for the first time ever.”

While the attraction inspired by Pixar’s 1998 A Bug’s Life has a history of causing traumatizing experiences for guests of all ages, nothing could’ve prepared Bethany for what she was about to live.

Throughout the show, the guest questioned some of Walt Disney Imagineering’s choices, asking why the seats felt wet and commenting that the final scene, in which bugs exit the theater, felt inappropriate, “Like it’s touching me in places it shouldn’t.”

Related: Final Update: Six Flags Suspends All Daily Operations, Opening Hours Erased

After exiting the Disney World icon, the guest commented, “I feel violated.” “I have never been touched so inappropriately at a Disney show in my life,” she added.

Bethany was so displeased with her experience in It’s Tough to be a Bug! that she captioned her video stating, “I’m just saying I’m fine with Imagineers doing whatever they want to this attraction,” referring to the upcoming closure and reimagining of the iconic Disney’s Animal Kingdom attraction.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Let’s call this Baby’s first and LAST time doing ‘It’s Tough to be a Bug.’ I’m just saying I’m fine with Imagineers doing whatever they want to this attraction. #disneyworld #disneyparks #wdw #animalkingdom #itstoughtobeabug #CapCut

Related: Pirates No More: Disney CEO Bob Iger Announces End of Iconic Attractions, Unveils New Direction

While The Walt Disney Company has not announced a schedule to shut down It’s Tough to be a Bug! permanently, the company has revealed its interest in closing the attraction to make way for a new Zootopia-themed experience as part of Disney’s constant drive for innovation.

Related: Aerosmith Termination From Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster: Disney World Ride To Reopen

In addition, Walt Disney Imagineers are gearing up to reimagine the beloved DinoLand U.S.A. area with a “tropical Americas” theming, bringing new attractions inspired by the 2021 Disney Animation movie Encanto and Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones franchise to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Unfortunately, many fans are already mourning the upcoming extinction of DinoLand U.S.A., saying that the project will drive Disney’s Animal Kingdom away from its “original purpose.”

Related: Disney Installs New Safety Warning for Guests Riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

What do you think about this experience? How do you feel about It’s Tough to be a Bug!? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!