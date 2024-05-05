Disney Enforces Strict Measures, Forces Guests To Relinquish Belongings

Families might be surprised when they find out about the strict measures enforced at Disney World, forcing them to leave their belongings behind.

Let’s be honest: whenever guests visit Disney World, it’s almost certain that they’ll walk out of the parks with at least one souvenir, whether a pair of Mickey Ears or Minnie Ears, a new Spirit Jersey, a Loungefly backpack, or a stuffed Disney character, to mention a few.

However, when visiting a particular park, families will be asked to give up one of the most iconic souvenirs in the Orlando-based Disney Resort. Sure, it’s a strict measure, but Disney has all the reasons to enforce it.

Related: Disney Inadvertently Goes “Too Inclusive” With Adult Merchandise

If you haven’t noticed this detail before, you might be surprised to know that balloons of any kind are not allowed into Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This strict measure is enforced to ensure the health and safety of the over 2,000 animals of approximately 300 species that live in the theme park.

While this rule may be inconvenient for families, particularly ones with younger guests, they don’t have to return to their hotel to leave their balloons, as Disney World cast members have come up with a convenient and creative way to enforce this rule at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Instagram user @lauren.bassillo recently posted a video sharing her family’s experience using the “Balloon Daycare” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The guest detailed that parkgoers can visit Guest Relations as they enter the park for cast members to “look after your balloon while you enjoy your day at Animal Kingdom.”

Related: DeSantis New Florida Law To Drive Millions of Disney World Guests Away

While guests are practically “forced” to leave their balloons before entering the park — again, to ensure the safety of all animals — cast members sprinkle some of their characteristic magic in the process, making it easier for younger guests to understand the situation.

“Animals might think it’s a lollipop. We just gotta keep it safe. So that way you get to keep it for the rest of your visit,” said the cast member who welcomed this family’s balloon into the “Daycare” before the young child kissed his balloon goodbye for the day.

Before leaving the park, the family picked up their balloon from the “Balloon Daycare” and received a note saying that their prized souvenir “played with other balloons, ate a snack, took a nap, and floated around while watching Up.” You can click here to see the video.

Related: Disney Officially Bans ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Music, Removed From the Public

Earlier this year, user @rubioartsco posted a similar experience on TikTok. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Our favorite new offering at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!! Your balloon can travel with you anywhere on Disney property except to Animal Kingdom. But if you accidentally bring it with you… hakuna matata! Animal Kingdom cast members will now give you personalized notes when you leave your balloon at balloon day care (aka guest relations) at the front of the park! #RubioArts #RubioArtsCo #OperatingParticipant #DisneysAnimalKingdom #WaltDisneyWorldBalloons #BalloonDaycare #BalloonDaycareWDW

Related: Thousands Respond to Disney’s Stay-at-Home Advisory: Park Deserted

Similarly, balloons are not permitted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, and any balloons will have to be checked with bell services at the Deluxe Disney Resort Hotel. A planDisney post explains: “Since the safety of the Resort’s animals is at stake, Disney is strict about enforcing this rule […].”

You can click here to learn more about Disney World Resort’s list of restricted items, including balloons and plastic straws at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Related: Disney Guest Pulled Aside by Security Every Single Day of Vacation, Reveals Why

One of the most exciting experiences at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is embarking on a wild adventure aboard the Kilimanjaro Safaris to explore the Harambe Wildlife Reserve, home to over 30 species. Join Inside the Magic on a nighttime expedition to the iconic Kilimanjaro Safaris in the video below.

Did you know about this creative way to enforce the park’s rules at Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Tell Inside the Magic what you think about this in the comments below!