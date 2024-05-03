DeSantis New Florida Law To Drive Millions of Disney World Guests Away

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new Florida law that will drive millions of guests away from the Walt Disney World parks.

DeSantis Relaunches Freedom Sales Tax Holiday, Will Affect Walt Disney World

During a press conference in Tampa, Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled Florida’s reinstated Freedom Sales Tax Holiday Initiative. “We want people to get outside,” expressed the Florida governor, announcing that the sales tax holiday would run from July 1 to July 31. The event occurred at the Tampa Bay History Center, emphasizing the state’s commitment to outdoor activities.

During this tax holiday, purchases of general outdoor supplies, camping gear, and other outdoor-related items will be exempt from taxes. Additionally, various events and activities, such as movies, live music, sports events, festivals, fairs, entry to state parks and museums, and annual passes, will be tax-free throughout July. Governor DeSantis described this initiative as an integral part of enjoying the summer in Florida.

Moreover, Governor DeSantis revealed that Florida residents would enjoy complimentary access to state parks during the Memorial Day four-day weekend. “We’ve got the best state park system in the United States,” he proudly proclaimed, highlighting the state’s commitment to providing accessible outdoor recreation opportunities.

The Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday aims to alleviate families’ financial burdens during the summer. It eliminates the sales tax on items essential for summer activities, including boating and water activity supplies, fishing gear, camping equipment, and outdoor essentials such as sunscreen and bicycles. Admissions to various events and performances scheduled between July 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, will also be tax-free, encouraging participation in cultural and recreational events across the state.

Overall, the reinstatement of the Freedom Sales Tax Holiday Initiative underscores Florida’s dedication to promoting outdoor recreation, supporting local businesses, and enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

With millions of Floridians heading outdoors during this time, the Walt Disney World parks and guests will surely see some interesting outcomes from this new holiday. After losing the DeSantis campaign earlier this year, the Florida Governor is hard at work ensuring that the DeSantis Disney feud is terminated for good, even though the former Reedy Creek remains in his hands. The Walt Disney Company has been quiet about the entire DeSantis Disney ordeal, but Disney supporters and Disney characters seem to stand with the House of Mouse, at least for now.

