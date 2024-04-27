Financial Relief Offered to Select Disney World Guests Through 2025 as Prices Continue to Soar

Walt Disney World guests have just been given the chance to put away hundreds of dollars as prices continue to soar through 2025. But this offer is only for some.

Disney World Offers Unique Financial Relief for Select Disney Guests

Walt Disney World has announced the extension of its esteemed “Bounceback Offer,” also known as the Future Stay Offer, until 2025.

Here are the latest details: Guests can avail themselves of up to 35% savings when booking their next Walt Disney World stay within 7 days of their current checkout date with the Disney World Bounceback Offer. The discounts and corresponding dates are as follows:

Discounts:

Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resorts: Save up to 35%

Disney Moderate Resorts: Save up to 30%

Disney Value Resorts: Save up to 25%

2024 Disney World Bounceback Offer Dates:

May 27 to August 29

September 2 to September 30

October 27 to October 31

November 25 to November 27

December 1 to December 24

2025 Disney World Bounceback Offer Dates (NEW):

January 2 to January 8

January 13 to January 16

January 20 to January 23

January 26 to January 30

February 2 to February 6

February 9 to February 13

February 16 to February 19

February 23 to May 22

May 26 to July 2

July 7 to August 28

September 1 to September 30

October 26 to October 31

Just so you know, the number of rooms available for this offer is limited, and length-of-stay requirements may apply. Savings are based on the non-discounted price for the same room and cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Additional charges for more than two adults per room may apply, and reservations are required. A deposit is also required at the time of booking.

Specific room types, including Campsites, 3-bedroom Villas, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas and Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas and Bungalows, and The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, are excluded from this offer.

To be able to use the Walt Disney World Bounceback Offer, guests can just call extension 8844 from their in-room phone, call 407-W-DISNEY (407-934-7639), or contact their Travel Professional within 7 days of their current checkout date. Details of this offer will be emailed directly to guests on the morning of their checkout.

The extension of the “Bounceback Offer” at Walt Disney World presents a significant opportunity for guests to save substantial amounts on their upcoming stays. With discounts of up to 35% available across various resort tiers, guests can save hundreds of dollars on accommodations compared to the standard non-discounted rates.

By taking advantage of this offer and booking within 7 days of their current checkout date, guests can enjoy significant savings while still experiencing the magic of Disney World.