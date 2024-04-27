Surveillance Warning Sent Out to All Disney Guests Effective Immediately

A new warning is being broadcast at Disney World for all guests to acknowledge before enjoying an experience at one of its parks. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney World Guests Alerted About New Surveillance Policy When Entering Galaxy’s Edge to Experience New Droids

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, spanning 14 acres, is a captivating Star Wars-themed enclave within Disneyland Park in California. Positioned in the park’s northwest quadrant, it offers convenient access through three distinct entrances: Frontierland, Critter Country, and Fantasyland. The area is adorned with striking Star Wars architecture, including exotic buildings and petrified wood spires, creating an immersive galactic experience.

Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is currently conducting test runs with interactive droids. In a special preview organized by Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Research, these cutting-edge droids embarked on a journey through the Batuu region of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, warmly greeting guests throughout their path.

These playtest droids showcase the latest advancements in robotics and engineering. The primary objective of this initiative is to assess how these engaging characters interact within the park environment, navigating through new obstacles and varied terrain and encountering curious guests along the way. A new warning is being broadcast as you make your way to see these cute little guys.

Shout out to the dude who has to follow the droids around in Galaxy’s Edge with a sign informing the public about being recorded. pic.twitter.com/kvVlcRYtd6 — Guy Selga (@guyselga) April 24, 2024

The message above is a warning to all guests who enter the area and desire to get a closer look at these little guys wandering the park:

This area is being used to capture audiovisual footage in connection with research being conducted by Walt Disney imagineering. By being in this area, you consent to be recorded as part of this research, and Walt Disney subsidiary companies may use any such audio and/or video recordings of you, but not limited to, non-identifiable sentiment analysis, without compensation to you. If you do not wish to be recorded you should leave this area immediately. Thank you.

Thousands of guests have recently walked past this area in Disneyland Park and may not have noticed this warning sign about being under surveillance when attempting to glimpse these new droids.

This means simple: just mind your location and make sure you are aware of situations like this where Disney makes it clear that you are being recorded while walking around Galaxy’s Edge or any other part of Disneyland Resort in California.

Guests should always be cautious and aware that they are already being filmed thanks to the impeccably powerful Disney security system, which is constantly keeping all guests safe throughout each of its parks.

Just be mindful, be respectful and make sure you know the rules before engaging with these adorable little guys the next time you visit Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort in California.