Disney Shows Preference to Select Guests as Ticket Prices Plummet

These select Walt Disney World Resort guests are getting the deal of a lifetime: visiting the theme parks for less than $60 per Day thanks to a new discount ticket offering. Wow! Find out if you qualify for this limited-time and exclusive offer.

Florida residents now have the opportunity to avail themselves of the 4-Day Discover Disney Ticket for just $59 per Day, plus applicable taxes, amounting to a total price of $235 plus tax. Additionally, there is a specially priced 3-day ticket option available for purchase.

This Disney World ticket discount is exclusive to Florida residents, making out-of-state guests wonder why this Disney Resort favors its own. Right now, Floridians can purchase a Walt Disney World ticket for under $60 to any Disney park they choose. These Disney World tickets are for a limited time, so if you’re a Floridian, snag this deal up before time runs out.

The Discover Disney Ticket grants access to Walt Disney World from April 2 to September 28, 2024, provided guests have made advance park reservations. The 2024 Discover Disney Ticket prices are as follows:

4-Day Ticket: $235 ($59 per Day)

3-Day Ticket: $219 ($73 per Day)

Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets entitle holders to admission to one theme park per Day.

Moreover, guests have the option to enhance their Disney experience with the following add-on options:

Park Hopper Option: For an additional $40 per Ticket, plus tax, guests can visit more than one theme park on the same Day.

Water Park and Sports Option: Available for an extra $35 per Ticket, plus tax, this option allows guests to visit one theme park per Day and enjoy a certain number of visits to a water park, golf course, or miniature golf course based on the Ticket’s length.

Park Hopper Plus Option: For an additional $55 per Ticket, plus tax, guests can enjoy the benefits of both the Park Hopper and Water Park and Sports options.

Guests need to make a theme park reservation for each visit date. Furthermore, all tickets and add-on options expire on September 28, 2024. It is important to note that tickets and options are nontransferable and nonrefundable and may exclude separately priced activities/events or those not open to the general public.

For Florida residents intending to visit Walt Disney World within the Ticket’s validity period, the Discover Disney Ticket presents an opportunity for substantial savings compared to purchasing individual single-day tickets for each visit.

Offering access to the theme parks for four or three days, depending on the ticket option chosen, this Ticket enables guests to enjoy multiple days of Disney magic at a discounted rate. Florida residents need to assess whether the ticket duration aligns with their intended length of stay at Walt Disney World, ensuring they maximize its value.

Moreover, Florida residents should be aware of potential alternative discounted ticket options or special promotions that may be available throughout the year. Conducting a thorough comparison between the Discover Disney Ticket and other available offers can help individuals make informed decisions and secure the most advantageous deal for their Disney adventures. By weighing their options carefully, Florida residents can make the most of their visits to the “Happiest Place on Earth” while optimizing their savings.

Whether you’re visiting Magic Kingdom Park, Disney Springs, or a Disney water park, these Disney World discount tickets will make any Florida resident happy.