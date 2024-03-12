Disney Makes Dramatic Ticket Price Change as 7 Million+ Enter Orlando

The deals are flowing out of Walt Disney World today, and if you need inspiration to plan a spring or summer visit to the theme parks, Disney has provided it.

It is not a secret that the cost of a Disney World vacation has only been going up in price, making it less and less attainable for the average guest. Most recently, the Disney theme parks in America were actually noted as one of the biggest “rip-offs” for those visiting, according to a study. The price for food, tickets, hotel stays, and merchandise have been on a steady incline, with another price jump already confirmed for 2025 tickets.

Knowing that visiting the most magical place on earth will cost you and your family thousands of dollars, it is important to save where you can.

Today, Disney announced multiple ticket offers, offering a much more affordable discount for guests.

The first deal is a four-park, four-day ticket starting at only $99! While this is still costly, tickets for Magic Kingdom this month are skyrocketing to $184, so the savings are there.

Disney notes that guests can “Experience four days of magic and thrills across the Walt Disney World theme parks when you purchase a specially priced 4-Park Magic Ticket starting from $99 per day, plus tax (total price starting from $396, plus tax).

The 4-Park Magic Ticket includes one admission to each of the 4 Walt Disney World theme parks—Magic Kingdom park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios—for a total of 4 admissions on 4 separate days. Limit one admission per theme park, one theme park per day. This ticket does not require a theme park reservation to enter a park.”

Date-based ticket with start dates from April 2 through September 22, 2024. Ticket must be used within seven days of the selected start date.

If you are ok with skipping Magic Kingdom and waving to Cinderella Castle from afar, there is another deal with even bigger savings. The three-park, three-day ticket offer starts at only $89 per day, but only includes EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

As Disney explained, “Enjoy fun adventures and thrilling moments with a specially priced 3-Day, 3- Park Ticket that’s valid for admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park only—starting from $89 per day, plus tax (total price starting from $267, plus tax).

Limit one admission per theme park, one theme park per day—for a total of 3 admissions on 3 separate days. Not valid for admission to Magic Kingdom park.”

This ticket does not require a theme park reservation to enter a park. Date-based ticket with start dates from April 2 through September 24, 2024. Ticket must be used within five days of the selected start date.

If you are a Florida resident, you’re in luck because this deal will have you walking through the gates of Disney for only $59!

The Disney website shared more details, “Florida residents can purchase a 4-Day Discover Disney Ticket for just $59 per day, plus tax (total price: $235, plus tax). A specially priced 3-day ticket is also available.

The Discover Disney Ticket is valid for use from April 2 to September 28, 2024, with an advance park reservation. Reservations are limited and subject to availability of reservations allocated to this ticket as determined by Disney and park capacity.”

These tickets are valid from April 2, 2024 through September 28, 2024, with an advance park reservation.

Recently, the Orlando International Airport put out a press release stating that just throughout the month of March, Orlando would have over 7 million tourists flying into the city, many of whom will likely be visiting Disney World. Knowing how much of a hot spot Disney World has become, these deals will only further influx crowds and push capacity limits as more guests will now be able or be tempted to book that magical vacation.

In addition to these deals, there are room rate discounts, as well as the return of the Disney Dining Plans. Also, soon Disney guests will be able to visit one of Disney’s water parks one their check-in date, free of charge!

What do you think of these new deals? Would they entice you to visit Walt Disney World Resort?