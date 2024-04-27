Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Governor DeSantis Erects New Emergency Response Team, All Disney Parks Affected Indefinitely

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), Disney’s governing district, officially announce a new emergency response team now in effect for all Disney World parks.

DeSantis Disney War Officially Closed, Dead – DeSantis Announces New Emergency Response Team for Disney Parks

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) Board continue to enact changes at Disney World.

Recognizable to those who have visited Disney World, the fire department, formerly known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District Fire Department, has undergone rebranding under the direction of the CFTOD Board.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the fire department is now called The District Fire Department. A new logo design was unveiled in January and received official approval on April 24.

Established in 1967, the 39-square-mile special taxing district oversees fire protection, road infrastructure, and other government services for Disney World and adjacent properties. For many years, Disney exercised self-governance by electing the board’s five members.

However, the Florida Legislature intervened last year, granting the governor authority to appoint board members. This rebranding marks one of the final transitions from the former Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Additionally, the CFTOD saw another change on Wednesday, introducing a new administrator, Stephanie Kopelousos. Kopelousos previously served as DeSantis’ legislative affairs director and played a role in his presidential campaign.

What This Means for All WDW Parks

The recent initiatives undertaken by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), encompassing the rebranding of the fire department and installing a new administrator, indicate a notable transition in the governance and operational landscape of Disney World.

Renaming the fire department to The District Fire Department carries implications for the perception and administration of emergency services across the Disney World premises.

This transformation underscores the evolving dynamics between Disney and the state authorities, particularly in light of the governor’s enhanced role in board appointments.

Furthermore, it introduces Stephanie Kopelousos as the newly appointed administrator who injects fresh leadership into the CFTOD, potentially influencing strategic decision-making processes and operational trajectories for Disney World and its adjacent regions.

These developments herald a distinct era of governance and oversight for Disney World, with ramifications spanning operational facets, infrastructural enhancements, and emergency management protocols throughout the resort.

With the new emergency response team, the District Fire Department, now active throughout the Walt Disney Resort, guests can feel safer knowing that they will be protected in any emergency, thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis.

