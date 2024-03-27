DeSantis Board Reaches Historic Agreement With Disney World, Lawsuit Tossed Out

The Disney DeSantis legal battle has come to an end. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) and Walt Disney World Resort (WDW) have settled for a morning meeting that took place only a few hours ago. Here’s what we know so far as the story is still developing.

During this morning’s CFTOD Board meeting, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District announced a settlement agreement with Disney concerning a state-level lawsuit over development agreements. The Disney DeSantis legal battle for control of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District has been ongoing since 2022. Disney CEO Bob Iger has expressed his firm foot on Disney’s handling of the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill passed. But it would appear that DeSantis has won this battle. Although Disney also has some upper hands in it.

During a meeting this morning, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District announced they reached a settlement agreement with Disney over the state-level lawsuit involving development agreements. I’m working to learn more about what this means going forward. – @ScottGustin on X (Twitter)

As part of the settlement, Disney has agreed to declare the Development Agreement and Restrictive Covenants null and void while acknowledging the nullification of the 2032 Comprehensive Plan, as asserted by the District. The District plans to amend the 2020 Comprehensive Plan in consultation with Disney to devise a new plan. Both parties have agreed to dismiss the claims and counterclaims, with Disney also dropping the Public Records case.

Additionally, the labor services agreement between the District and Reedy Creek Energy Services will conclude in 2028. Disney will retain ownership of long-term mitigation credits, with the District pledging not to interfere with these credits. Furthermore, both the District and Disney have agreed not to contest the actions of the Reedy Creek Improvement District before Governor DeSantis’ takeover. The Board approved the settlement of Supervisors following a vote.

Which Lawsuit Is This About Between WDW and the CFTOD?

During a meeting, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board members unanimously approved the settlement agreement, effectively ending nearly two years of litigation. This legal battle was triggered by Governor DeSantis’ takeover of the district from Disney supporters, following the company’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Enacted in 2022, this law prohibits classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades and was vigorously supported by DeSantis. Disney found itself at the center of political rhetoric, with DeSantis frequently using the company as a target in his speeches until he suspended his presidential campaign earlier this year.

Addressing attendees at today’s CFTOD board meeting, Vice Chair Charbel Barakat expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Disney, stating, “We are eager to work with Disney. I’m certainly eager to work with Disney and all other businesses to make the country’s tourism destination famous for a second reason, which is good government. I’d like to publicly thank the district’s general counsel for their Herculean efforts on this front as well as our outside counsel.”

It’s crucial to note that today’s news solely pertains to the state-level lawsuit. There have been no alterations to Disney’s appeal of the federal lawsuit.

Disney released a statement expressing that the settlement agreement “opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district and serves the interests of all parties by enabling significant continued investment …” It’s worth noting that the agreement’s announcement coincides with introducing new leadership within the district, including a fresh district administrator and a new chairman.

