Ron DeSantis Says He and Disney Are Done Fighting

As far as the governor of Florida is concerned, Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company are done fighting.

Of course, Disney might not see things that way, but Governor DeSantis is currently on a media blitz in which he is widely touting his recent accomplishments. More than anything else, he seems eager to tell the world about the legal victory he achieved when U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor dismissed Disney’s First Amendment case against him, which, to be fair, was a major upset in his battle against the beloved media company.

DeSantis recently gave a press conference at the former Reedy Creek building at the Walt Disney World Resort to announce new tax cuts (primarily to benefit property owners) and praise his takeover of the tax district. He also just released an odd classical music-driven montage video praising his own strategy in the Disney battle, which included an iconic musical motif from the Mickey Mouse segment of Fantasia (1940), which definitely feels pointed.

Ron DeSantis also recently appeared on the CNBC program Last Call to tell host Brian Sullivan that, as he sees it, the fight is over.

Sullivan asked the governor, “Why continue this fight with Disney? By all accounts, you basically won. What are you getting by going forward and continuing to push.”

DeSantis replied, “I don’t think we’re actually fighting,” and claimed that his recent appearance at Disney World to meet the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) board of supervisors was merely to highlight the one-year anniversary of his dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Notably, that dissolution and the formation of the CFTOD, complete with a board of handpicked DeSantis allies, was the incident that prompted the company to file its First Amendment lawsuit; though Judge Winsor dismissed the case, Disney has already appealed and has two other cases currently pending against the CFTOD.

It is possible that Governor DeSantis is trying to preemptively declare complete victory over Disney after his public image was tarnished by the collapse of his presidential campaign, which saw the once-promising politician bow out of the race after a series of embarrassing gaffes and low caucus numbers. His win in Disney v. DeSantis is basically a shot in the arm for DeSantis, who desperately needs something to show that he is the forceful leader that he has presented himself to be.

However, Disney is also trying to pull out of a tailspin of “woke” accusations, financial troubles, and a serious battle for leadership. It is unlikely to simply walk away from its legal battles at a time in which it needs to prove itself as a titan of the business world, even if the governor would prefer that. If DeSantis thinks that Disney has stopped fighting him, he probably should have let the Mouse know that first.

Inside the Magic reached out to Disney for comment, but has not heard back by the time of publishing.

