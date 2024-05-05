Guest Exposes Multi-Million-Dollar Failure at Disney World

Can you imagine visiting Walt Disney World Resort and waiting for hours just to find a multi-million-dollar failure?

Fans have not held back from voicing their opinions on some of the upcoming changes at Walt Disney World Resort, including the complete extinction of Dino Land U.S.A, which has reignited the divisive flame we saw before the permanent closure of Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom.

Sadly, a multi-million-dollar investment at the Orlando-based Disney Resort continues to be deemed a failure, making guests wonder if the experience is worth the hassle.

TikTok user @jerendelle recently posted a video asking viewers if they could imagine waiting in line for two hours to see the $23M animatronic in Na’vi River Journey — the most advanced audio-animatronic in Disney Parks in the United States — only to be disappointed by a screen.

For those unaware, the Na’vi Shaman of Songs audio-animatronic has repeatedly been temporarily removed from Na’vi River Journey since the attraction opened in 2017, often for preventive maintenance and to resolve performance issues. However, its removal is rarely (if not never) announced.

This obviously causes disappointment and anger among guests, especially after waiting for hours to ride the Avatar-themed attraction, as was the case for this unlucky guest. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

The comments were flooded with mixed reactions to the news, from disappointed guests who had lived the same experience to those unaware of the attraction’s “B Mode” or the use of the screen to replace the animatronic.

Many commented they were shocked when they first encountered the massive Avatar-inspired animatronic. In contrast, others mentioned they were frightened by its life-like movements and thought it was a person acting, not an audio-animatronic.

It’s impossible to know if you’ll meet the Na’vi Shaman of Songs on your next visit to Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom or if you’ll be greeted by a screen due to the attraction being in “B Mode.” However, making the mystical journey into the bioluminescent rainforest of Pandora is an incomparable experience.

Legendary Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde helped develop Pandora — The World of Avatar at Walt Disney World Resort. However, Walt Disney’s original theme park couldn’t fall behind for long.

The Walt Disney Company recently announced that an immersive expansion inspired by James Cameron’s award-winning franchise is being developed for Disneyland Resort. And surprises don’t stop there, as the Southern California Disney Resort is gearing up to kick off a multi-million-dollar expansion.

