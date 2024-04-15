Disneyland’s Billion-Dollar Expansion Could Kick off This Summer!

The breathtaking, billion-dollar expansion planned for Disneyland Resort is inching closer to realization, with the project nearing the possibility of kicking off this summer!

Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company revealed a multi-million-dollar budget to upgrade and expand Disney Parks worldwide. Since then, the company has revealed exciting updates about massive projects to reimagine iconic lands at Walt Disney World Resort — inadvertently sparking divisive opinions — and create new immersive experiences with Disney’s signature storytelling.

Continuing with these projects, a multi-decade expansion project at Walt Disney’s original theme park in Anaheim, California, is nearing its realization, possibly announcing all sorts of exciting experiences for guests visiting Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland officials continue to push for the realization of DisneylandForward, an ambitious billion-dollar project to update and expand Walt Disney’s original Disney Resort. Last month, the breathtaking project gained the Anaheim Planning Commission’s approval, launching DisneylandForward one step closer to fulfillment.

In the latest development, the Anaheim City Council has scheduled a meeting to review and vote on the unique Disneyland expansion proposal tomorrow, Tuesday, April 16, at 5 p.m. local time. The regular meeting will be broadcast through Anaheim.net/TV if you want to virtually attend it to learn more about the project’s development.

Trough X (formerly known as Twitter), theme park and entertainment digital journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) mentioned that a second vote would be required at the Council’s next meeting on May 7 if the plan is approved tomorrow.

Gustin added, “If approved on Tuesday and again on May 7, the plan would go into effect after a 30-day period.” This could mean that, after gaining the approval of the Anaheim City Council, Disneyland could be ready to kick off the development of this fantastic expansion as early as this summer — considering that the multi-year planning effort doesn’t need any additional approvals.

Of course, this would mean that the Southern California-based Disney Resort would have to begin filing permits and laying out plans for the expansion, as with any new project launched by the company.

While we probably won’t see any construction or hear official announcements for DisneylandForward right away, knowing that the project continues to move, well, forward and could bring new lands, attractions, and even a possible third Disney Park to Disneyland Resort in the long-run sure is “swell,” in words of Mickey Mouse.

A quick summary of DisneylandForward and what the expansion project could bring to Disneyland

DisneylandForward is an initiative to modify outdated regulations and planning restrictions set by the City of Anaheim to allow Disneyland to put new projects in motion at the Anaheim Resort, including immersive lands inspired by fan-favorite Disney movies, rides, attractions, shopping and dining locations, and more without having to replace iconic rides at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure or experiences at Downtown Disney District.

Current plans contemplate the possibility of bringing new themed lands inspired by Frozen, Tangled, Peter Pan, Zootopia, Toy Story, and TRON franchises, as well as a “bold” unique experience inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar franchise and “a new kind of Disney entertainment destination” with restaurants, hotels, live music, ticketed events, shopping, and theme park experiences modeled after the famous Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Walt Disney Company states that it is not seeking any public funding, additional square footage, or hotel rooms beyond what is currently approved for DisneylandForward. “Rather, we are simply working with the city and community to update our existing approvals to allow for integrated development to be located and built throughout Disney properties.”

Are you excited about DisneylandForward and the expansions it could bring? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!