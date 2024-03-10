Confirmed: New Disney Theme Park Opening in Two Months

Disney has just shared more information regarding their Fantasy Springs expansion at Tokyo DisneySea, noting that it will be a theme park inside of a theme park.

Tokyo Disney, already a must-visit destination for Disney fans, will become even more enticing this year with the unveiling of a significant expansion at Tokyo DisneySea, catering to beloved fan-favorite franchises. This expansion, named Fantasy Springs, marks the park’s eighth port, akin to themed lands in DisneySea’s context. It will encompass three distinct areas: the Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel’s Forest, and Peter Pan’s Never Land. Additionally, a new accommodation option, the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, will be introduced, promising an immersive experience with multiple dining venues and top-tier accommodations seamlessly integrated into the park.

On the Tokyo Disney Resort webpage we can see the backstory for the Fantasy Springs Hotel, which takes quite an interesting turn

“Once upon a time, in a land far away, there was a magical spring where a sprit lived. While the spirit fed beautiful gardens, she was curious and flowed great distances where she encountered enchanted stories. Upon returning home, the spirit used her powers to sculpt stone, branch and bank into intricate shapes resembling those she met. As she bubbled and sparkled in pools, fountains, and waterfalls, the spirit often sang melodies discovered on her many journeys. One day a Duchess, who loved travel and adventure, discovered the beauty of the springs. Wandering along the rivers and streams of the springs, the Duchess found herself transported to magical places. The Duchess loved the enchanted springs so much that she built a little summer home nearby. As more of her friends visited, the Duchess built a grand palace to host them all. Even today, should you follow the water flowing from the springs source, you would come to fabled kingdoms found in storybook tales.”

Therefore, the storyline suggests that guests are not actually going to visit Neverland or Arendelle or Corona as one would assume based on the three new lands, but essentially, what is a theme park that was built by the Duchess, inside of a theme park (Tokyo DisneySea). The grand openeing for Fantasy Springs will be on June 6, 2024.

Even Disney fans Zan (@thehappyzan) said, “The Fantasy Springs storyline is bizarre isn’t it? So you’re not going to Neverland or Arendelle or Corona, you’re going to… a theme park in a theme park? ‘The spirits then started a media empire, which created a theme park that was then franchised out to a Japanese company, ‘” acknowledging that the backstory appears to have created Fantasy Springs into its own tourist destination.

Additionally, Fantasy Springs hotel guests will also be offered the opportunity to purchase “a “1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic” ticket, which allows them to enjoy the attractions at Fantasy Springs without specifying a time in advance, and with a reduced wait time,” according to Disney.

As we have shared in the past, “Tickets to Tokyo DisneySea often cost around 6,500 yen – 8,700 yen for adults, which totals to $44.63 USD when converted at its lowest cost, so the addition of the Fantasy Springs line-skipping capability can run you $180 more than a normal day ticket, which is quite costly.”

What Can Guests Expect to See in Tokyo Disney Resort’s Fantasy Springs?

Visitors to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom or Disneyland Park are well aware of the enduring popularity of Peter Pan. Peter Pan’s Flight consistently draws long wait times, and Tinker Bell remains a beloved figure in Disney animation. The IP is also incredibly popular in Disneyland Paris, with Pan leading the way during their firework spectacular, Disney Dreams!

Knowing this, it is not surprising to see Disney capitalize on this evergreen story.

The new Peter Pan’s Never Land in Fantasy Springs promises to elevate the experience with two distinctive attractions; both centered around Tinker Bell. Guests can join Tinker Bell in delivering packages across Pixie Hollow in Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies, or embark on a 3-D adventure alongside Peter Pan to rescue John from the clutches of Captain Hook and his crew in Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure.

In addition to these attractions, visitors can explore a pirate ship and dine at the themed counter-service restaurant Lookout Cookout.

Tangled will finally get the love it deserves in Fantasy Springs, instead of a pretty bathroom in the Magic Kingdom!

In Fantasy Springs, Rapunzel’s Forest will feature a fresh attraction called Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, described by Disney as Rapunzel’s ultimate day of joy as she embarks on a romantic boat journey with Flynn Rider to the annual lantern festival.

Visitors will have the chance to marvel at Rapunzel’s tower and enjoy a meal at The Snuggly Duckling, a counter-service eatery described by Disney as a gathering spot for the rugged and adventurous locals.

Tangled will also soon have another ride at Disneyland Paris; however, at the moment, it is rumored to be a teacup-style attraction, so nothing close to the description of Tokyo’s attraction.

Frozen has been one of the most popular animated movies to come from Disney, and with a third film in the works, we are starting to seen lands from the film sprout up at Disney parks across the globe.

The latest addition to the area, Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, will showcase the beloved storyline and iconic songs from the original Frozen movie.

Within Frozen Kingdom, guests will find two dining options: Oaken’s OK Foods, offering snacks, and Royal Banquet of Arendelle, a counter-service restaurant situated within the grand Arendelle Castle.

Would you like to visit Fantasy Springs at Tokyo Disney Resort?