Guests Encouraged To Change Disney Park Tickets With New Update

Disneyland has made a major change to its online ticket system this week.

A lot has changed at Disney’s theme parks since Walt Disney debuted Disneyland Park in 1955. Rides have come and gone, while entire new lands – such as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Pandora – The World of Avatar, and Toy Story Land – have cropped around the world, based on franchises that didn’t even exist when the first guests walked down Main Street, U.S.A.

Some of these changes have hit harder than others. Disney Parks fans are a nostalgic bunch, which means that when iconic attractions close – such as Splash Mountain at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom – it tends to spark widespread backlash (some of which is surprisingly emotionally charged).

Of all the changes, however, few are quite as hard to swallow as the price increases. Back in 1955, tickets to Disneyland Park cost $1, with each individual ride requiring an extra charge of $0.10 to $0.35.

Fast-forward nearly 70 years, and those prices are just a little bit higher. As of June 2024, a one-day ticket starts at $104. Tickets are sold on a tiered system, with the most expensive tickets priced at $194 at peak periods.

This week, Disneyland made a pretty big update to this ticket system. While sadly, no, tickets are not getting cheaper any time soon, Scott Gustin reports that they are becoming easier to manage thanks to a new feature on the Disneyland Resort website and app that allows you to change purchased tickets.

Disneyland introduced a new “Change Your Tickets” feature on the website and app that will let you upgrade and make changes to eligible tickets. You can upgrade/change to a higher tier, add days, add Genie+, upgrade to a Park Hopper, etc.

Thanks to this new feature, you can upgrade and make changes to eligible tickets, such as switching to a higher ticket tier (for which you’ll need to pay the difference), adding extra days, adding Genie+, or upgrading to a Park Hopper ticket that will allow you to visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park on the same day.

This feature can work for multiple tickets at a time, so long as they’re the same type of ticket. Tickets can’t be downgraded (meaning you can’t be refunded for the difference), and any changes you make are subject to availability. That means that you can’t buy a ticket for one day and switch to a day that’s already sold out.

If the only thing you want to change is your park reservation date – or dates – you won’t be able to make those changes here. Instead, you’ll need to visit Theme Park Reservations.

These changes may seem small in the grand scheme of things. However, considering how Disney vacations have become increasingly complicated in recent years, we’ll take anything that streamlines the process – something this tweak will surely do for future parkers.

What other updates would you like to see in Disney’s user interface?