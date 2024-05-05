Locked Out: Disney World Begins Denying Certain Hotel Guests Theme Park Entry

Between buying theme park tickets, booking a Disney Resort hotel room, and arranging travel, planning a Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be overwhelming. But make sure to dot your i’s and cross your t’s next time you choose a package–unless you want to be denied entry to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

The Central Florida Disney parks are part of a “Disney Resort,” but not an all-inclusive one. Guests can customize the complexity of their visits by adding single Disney Park tickets or Park Hoppers, the Disney Dining Plan, Memory Maker, water park add-ons, and countless other additional experiences.

Walt Disney World Resort incentivizes creating a travel package with seasonal discounts on tickets and Resort hotel rooms, but it’s up to guests to research the best plan for their families. Unfortunately, some guests don’t read the fine print, resulting in dozens of awkward conversations daily at Disney Park entrances.

Former Disney cast member and TikToker Kelsey Conkling (@disneywithkels) recently reenacted an all-too-frequent interaction for main entrance cast members at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests who only purchased Disney Resort reservations would attempt to enter the Disney theme parks because they assumed their pricey hotel rooms included tickets.

“The room was like $650 a night,” the guest said. “No hotel costs $650 a night, so it must include admission to the parks.”

The family’s only option was to purchase full-price single-day or Park Hopper tickets at the ticket window or via the My Disney Experience app. Unsurprisingly, that didn’t appease the guest, who insisted someone on Facebook told her that Walt Disney World tickets were included with her room reservation.

“Now, what am I supposed to do?” she asked. “I’m completely out of money. What do you want me to do?”

Such a mistake might seem unbelievable for avid Disney Parks fans, but it happens multiple times daily. Many guests assume that theme park tickets are baked into all Walt Disney World Resort hotel reservations.

“I’ve seen a similar interaction to this one morning as I was headed into EPCOT,” @madeydelapaz commented.

“Reading isn’t strong for humans,” @draven_thewatcher replied.

“Like SO many people saying ‘I’m all outta money 😭,’” said @tdittty. “If you can’t afford 2 vacations then you can’t afford 1. Live within your means!”

Universal Orlando Resort team members and guests witnessed similar interactions.

“The amount of times this happens at Universal [is] not even funny,” @internetbean wrote.

“I read a review for Universals Dockside Inn (cheapest hotel) and someone was FURIOUS because they were promised express tickets were included… like who told you that?! 😂” recalled @julia.the.third.

Have you ever made a mistake while booking your Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando Resort vacation? Share your mishap with Inside the Magic in the comments!