Disney World Restaurant Tacks on $100 Fee

If you’re headed to 50’s Prime Time Cafe at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you might not want to mention your music taste to your server. One family reports being charged an extra $100 “Swiftie Fee” at the Walt Disney World Resort restaurant!

Everyone’s part of the family at this throwback restaurant, where humorous but stern cast members serve a side of manner lessons alongside your fried chicken! TikToker @disneywithtlc and their family made the mistake of telling their “extended family member” that they saw Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” in his hometown, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

When the server returned with their bill, he’d added a $100 “Swiftie fee” in addition to the cost of their meals. Remarkably, he kept a straight face as the family giggled. “Why are you laughing? Why are you laughing?” the Disney cast member asked.

Of course, it’s all in good fun. The handwritten charge was nothing more than a souvenir to remember a magical meal–one of the guests even posed for a photo with their new “family member” before continuing their day at Walt Disney World Resort.

50’s Prime Time Cafe at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Located around Echo Lake, 50’s Prime Time Cafe takes guests back to family life in the mid-20th century. Take a seat in Mom’s kitchen and mind your Ps and Qs because you’re not getting dessert without eating your vegetables! (At least you get to watch TV with dinner!)

“It’s a blast from the past when you walk into this all-American eatery themed like Mom’s kitchen,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Bring your appetite and your sense of humor, because Mom and the extended family aren’t above giving you lessons in table etiquette—and doling out punishment to misbehaving boys and girls.”

