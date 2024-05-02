When the Walt Disney Company announced it would be closing Splash Mountain in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, the fans’ backlash was immediate and harsh. Fans took to social media to blast Disney for removing the beloved attraction from the theme parks.

Die-hard Splash Mountain fans started petitions that garnered thousands of signatures, demanding Disney bring the beloved ride back to the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland theme park. Some fans even solemnly vowed never to ride Tiana’s Bayou ATiana’se in protest.

Despite the fan backlash, Disney continued changing to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. HowTiana’sere weeks before the attraction opens, Disney fans have noticed a disturbing trend.

Earlier this week, we reported that part of the new work done on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure had been vandalized. Days after going up, guests had ripped off the leaves on the sign for Critter Co-Op.

Disney fans were appalled by the Magic Kingdom vandalism, but several who commented on the post had a theory of who was behind the attacks.

Many commentators thought the vandalism was done by what they’re calling the “Save Splashers.” These people will do anything to ensure Splash Mountain returns and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure fails.

Despite this temporary setback, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open next month, and this vandalism is nothing more than a minor annoyance that Walt Disney Imagineering will have to fix.

For guests looking forward to the new attraction and seeing Prince Naveen and Mama Odie animatronics, these setbacks will have a limited effect on the ride itself.

However, for guests desperate for Splash Mountain’s return, the ride is still available at Tokyo Disneyland, but we’re not sure how much longer it will be.

The original Splash Mountain at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort was based on the Disney film Song of the South (1946). It is widely considered to be Disney’s most racist film for its portrayal of African Americans in the post-Civil War South.

The film has been erased from any Disney collection. It is not available on Disney+ and was not released as a part of Disney’s 100th Anniversary Collection. Now, it is almost completely gone from Disney’s theme parks.

What do you think about the vandalism at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?