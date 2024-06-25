Iconic Disney Space Mountain Coaster Ceasing Operations Later This Year

Disney’s iconic Space Mountain roller coaster will close at the end of the summer amid a wave of closures at the Disneyland Resort.

Few roller coasters have become as infamous as Disney’s Space Mountain. Originally opening at Magic Kingdom Park in Florida in 1975, the thrilling attraction has been brought over to several Disney resorts worldwide, including Disneyland in California, Disneyland Paris in France, and Tokyo Disneyland in Japan.

While all of these versions of the ride are different, blasting through space remains as fun and magical as ever. Paris’ version may be the most thrilling, featuring a launch and three inversions, but there’s something about the classic Space Mountains at Disneyland and Walt Disney World guests seem to absolutely love.

However, guests will not be able to enjoy Disneyland’s Space Mountain much longer, with the ride set to close at the end of the summer.

According to the Disneyland Resort website, Space Mountain will close on August 5, 2024. This closure is not explicitly stated by Disney on the website but is shown when looking at the Disneyland Resort calendar.

No operating times are given for Space Mountain starting August 5, and the calendar does not reveal when the roller coaster will reopen.

Space Mountain joins the list of several other classic Disneyland attractions closing in August, including the Animation Academy and the Disneyland Railroad.

It’s unclear exactly why these attractions are closing down, though guests will soon hear more information from Disneyland.

Space Mountain is located in Disneyland’s Tomorrowland area, one of several themed lands at Disneyland Park. Guests will find other classic attractions here, like Autopia, Star Tours, and Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters.

Guests can also take an underwater adventure on Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage or fly high above the rest of the park on Astro Orbitor.

One of the newest additions to Disneyland Park is Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which can be found in the Mickey’s Toontown area. This bright, colorful, and immersive dark ride features a trackless ride system and takes guests on a chaotic journey alongside Mickey, Minnie, and several other iconic Disney characters.

The original version of this attraction opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2020 and was brought over to the Disneyland Resort in 2023.

What’s your favorite ride at the original Disneyland Park?