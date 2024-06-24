Trending: Disney World Developing Massive ‘Inside Out’ Land

Walt Disney World Resort is set for a major expansion in the near future, and fans are excited to learn more details. Now, we have more to share about an upcoming expansion.

The magic of Disney World continues to evolve, promising new adventures and attractions for its visitors. One of the most exciting projects on the horizon is the “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” expansion at Magic Kingdom Park.

Announced at the D23 Expo in 2022, this expansion is set to be the largest in the Disney World park’s history, covering an impressive 12-14 acres. This surpasses previous expansions, such as the New Fantasyland, which added 11 acres to the Disney park.

The “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” expansion will transform the undeveloped, swampy, and wooded areas behind the current Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The plans include new themed areas inspired by popular Disney properties like Coco (2017), Encanto (2021), and a Disney Villains-themed land.

While these details remain speculative, the excitement among Disney fans continues to grow, especially as expectations for construction permits are on the horizon. The project promises to introduce new attractions, enhancing the Magic Kingdom experience with fresh, immersive environments.

However, the landscape of Disney World’s future might be witnessing another significant addition: Inside Out. Following the massive success of Inside Out 2, which has already surpassed $725 million at the box office in just two weeks, there is growing speculation that this beloved franchise could be the next major expansion for Disney World.

Currently, the only attraction based on the franchise is the Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind at Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure. Despite the franchise’s popularity, it has minimal representation at Disney World.

The success of Inside Out 2 has demonstrated the franchise’s enduring appeal and financial viability. The film’s heartwarming exploration of emotions resonated with audiences globally, making it a strong contender for further integration into Disney’s theme parks. Given the current trend from Disney CEO Bob Iger of incorporating popular intellectual properties into park attractions, it would make sense for Disney to expand Inside Out‘s presence at Disney World.

Imagine a new themed land dedicated to Inside Out, offering visitors an immersive experience into the world of emotions. Such an expansion could include a variety of attractions that bring the vibrant, emotional landscapes of the movies to life. Potential attractions might feature interactive experiences where guests can engage with the different emotions—Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust—in creative and entertaining ways.

One possibility could be a ride that takes visitors through the mind of a child, similar to the journey Riley undergoes in the films. This ride could combine elements of storytelling with innovative ride technology to create an unforgettable experience. Another attraction could be a sensory interactive play area, where Disney World guests can explore and learn about different emotions through interactive exhibits and activities.

The integration of Inside Out into Disney World could also extend to themed restaurants and shops. Imagine dining in a restaurant inspired by the headquarters of Riley’s mind, with themed meals and decor that reflect the vibrant and colorful world of emotions. Merchandise shops could offer a range of products, from plush toys of the characters to apparel and accessories inspired by the franchise.

The success of themed lands like Pandora – The World of Avatar and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will lead to more major lands in the future. Could Inside Out be the next one?

If you haven’t seen Inside Out 2 yet, you can view the trailer below.

While the Inside Out expansion remains speculative, the potential for its inclusion in Disney World is exciting. The combination of the franchise’s popularity, the success of its latest film, and the current trend of integrating popular intellectual properties into theme parks makes it a strong candidate for future development.

