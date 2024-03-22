Disney Is Changing Iconic Fantasyland Location in Magic Kingdom

An iconic Walt Disney World Resort location is being changed imminently.

Disney World is a hive of changes right now. There is not a week that goes by where something is being refurbished, constructed, altered, or closed. At present, work is still underway on the new CommuniCore Plaza and CommuniCore Hall at EPCOT; the locations will open as part of EPCOT’s major regeneration in the World Celebration area. Recent news reveals the CommuniCore Hall and Plaza will open on June 10, 2024, and a new Encanto sing-along attraction called ¡Celebración Encanto! will take to the Plaza stage through September 6.

Over at Animal Kingdom, the most exciting development is about to start–at least according to recently filed construction plans. At Destination D23 last year, Disney revealed that Animal Kingdom’s DinoLand, U.S.A. will be transformed into the Tropical Americas featuring elements of the Encanto and Indiana Jones franchises.

On the attraction front, one of Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ most popular rides, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, has been closed for an indefinite period of time. Disney estimates the thrilling coaster will be back open in the summer of 2024. Finally, at the Magic Kingdom, work is heavily underway on the transformation of Splash Mountain, which will reopen this year as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and officially remove the Song of the South-themed ride from the Disney park.

And that is not the only thing happening at Magic Kingdom Park this year, as Disney just quietly shared that one iconic Fantasyland location is set to undergo yet another operational change.

Over in the new Fantasyland area, guests can visit the world of Beauty and the Beast with a LeFou’s Brew at Gaston’s Tavern or a meal in the West Wing of Beast’s castle at Be Our Guest. Once the food was served all day round, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings (Disney characters are present at dinner), Be Our Guest removed the breakfast option when the restaurant transitioned to a prix fixe menu after reopening following the 2020 pandemic closures.

At present, the lunch service commences at 10 a.m. and runs through 2:55 p.m., with dinner commencing at 3 p.m. through 10 p.m. However, from April 7, 2024, Walt Disney World will once again cut the hours at Be Our Guest, with the lunch service starting at 11 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. This change can be viewed on the official Walt Disney World Resort website. This means that those not in the know will be rejected from Be Our Guest if arriving prior to 11 a.m. on or after April 7. Advanced dining reservations are advised for this location.

The Fantasyland regeneration that took place between 2010 and 2014 saw many changes come to this area of Magic Kingdom Park. From the arrival of Beauty and the Beast as well as the closure of Snow White’s Scary Adventures, Fantasyland’s expansion welcomed many new experiences to the Disney park.

In the future, Magic Kingdom will likely experience another large-scale expansion. At the D23 Expo 2022, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed concepts to bring Encanto, Coco, and the Disney Villains to Magic Kingdom in the area behind Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland. While there has been no more word on this development, Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger has shared that $30 billion of his $60 billion investment into parks and experiences will be designated to parks and resorts. That said, many are hoping for a fifth theme park at Walt Disney World instead of just a selection of in-park expansions resort-wide.

Did you notice this change to Be Our Guest at Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!