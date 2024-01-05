Luxury Disney Restaurant Forces Guests To Sit On Ground

With just days until the Disney Dining Plan returns to Walt Disney World Resort, guests might want to reconsider spending Table Service credits at Be Our Guest Restaurant. The Magic Kingdom dining location reportedly forced guests with reservations to sit on the floor for nearly an hour.

u/zachty22 shared this photo of families waiting in the former Beast meet & greet area at the Beauty and the Beast (1991) themed restaurant. The guest said the cast members told them to “please sit in the room down this hall and wait for your name to be called.”

$70pp for Be Our Guest… and They Just Expect Everyone to Sit on the Floor and Wait…..

“We’re currently 15 mins past our reservation time and they let us know they are currently running 15-20 mins behind schedule…,” the guest wrote. “We will be sitting on the floor for probably 45mins.”

When asked what Be Our Guest could’ve done to improve the guest’s experience, they wrote: “Maybe add some benches…. Or chairs in the room would be nice.”

Be Our Guest opened alongside the New Fantasyland expansion at Magic Kingdom Park in 2012. The Disney Princess-inspired restaurant has three distinct dining areas: The Grand Ballroom, The West Wing, and The Rose Gallery.

The restaurant has undergone numerous transformations over the years, once offering Quick Service breakfast and lunch. Only Table Service dinner included a meet & greet with the Beast.

Now, Be Our Guest serves a three-course prix fixe menu for $70 per adult and $41 per child (gratuity not included). The Beast meet & greet is no more–instead, the character walks through the Walt Disney World restaurant and waves once every hour or so.

“Feast on French-inspired fare in one of our elaborately themed rooms—straight out of the beloved Disney classic!” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Be Our Guest Restaurant is an expansive and elegant dining destination located at the foot of Beast’s Castle in Fantasyland. Whether you are enjoying lunch or dinner, you will experience an atmosphere made for memories.”

Have you ever waited extensively at a Walt Disney World Resort restaurant? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

