Disney World Drops Bombshell, Confirms Jaw-Dropping Discount at EPCOT Only

Walt Disney World Resort has confirmed a major extension for a discount exclusively at EPCOT.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” it should come as no surprise that millions of Disney park guests make their way to Walt Disney World Resort each and every year. The most loyal Disney World guests, of course, are Disney Annual Passholders.

Disney Annual Passholders are able to visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios year-round (subject to block-out dates depending on your pass level) and live in the magic. In addition to gaining access to the theme parks, Disney World Annual Passholders are given exclusive discounts at certain locations, which include dining and shopping options.

While most of the dining discounts are 10%, Disney World has now confirmed a major discount extension that will give Annual Passholders a 20% discount at Tutto Italia, which is located in the Italian Pavilion at EPCOT. The discount, which was originally supposed to come to an end this month, is now slated to continue through September 30, 2024.

Tutto Italia Ristorante, located in EPCOT, offers guests an authentic taste of Italy in a charming Mediterranean-inspired setting. From its warm and inviting ambiance to its exquisite cuisine, Tutto Italia provides a delightful dining experience for visitors seeking traditional Italian flavors. The menu features a variety of classic dishes crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients, including homemade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and sumptuous seafood selections.

Here’s a complete list of the restaurants where you can score a 10% discount on most items if you’re a Disney Annual Passholder visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

These favorites encompass a range of cuisines and atmospheres, catering to every palate and preference. Some of the most sought-after options include ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in EPCOT, Be Our Guest Restaurant at Magic Kingdom Park, Biergarten Restaurant in EPCOT, Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ at Disney Springs, Cinderella’s Royal Table in Magic Kingdom Park, Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, La Hacienda de San Angel in EPCOT, Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs, Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Additionally, guests flock to Le Cellier Steakhouse in EPCOT, ’50s Prime Time Cafe at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village, Tiffins Restaurant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Rose & Crown Dining Room in EPCOT, Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera at Disney’s Riviera Resort, and Yak & Yeti Restaurant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

.At this time, no more details have been given on other discounts that might be given to Disney Annual Passholders. We recommend checking the official Disney Annual Passholder page.

What do you think of this major EPCOT discount? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!