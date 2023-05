An Annual Passholder and her family vowed never to return to a Walt Disney World restaurant after alleged racial discrimination by waitstaff.

TikToker Teddy Moutinho (@itsteddybearosito) took her father to Tutto Italia Ristorante at EPCOT, a “family favorite,” to celebrate his birthday. She recommended that no one else visit after the waitstaff refused to sing “Happy Birthday” to her father but happily sang it to two nearby white families:

“My dad’s birthday being ruined because the waiters at Tutto Italia in Italy at EPCOT in Disney refused to sing him happy birthday and sang it to two other tables while we were there,” Moutinho wrote in her initial TikTok. “They made fun of him in Italian after but he understood everything because he speaks it too.”

The Annual Passholder provided more details in a follow-up video:

After two white families celebrated birthdays next to her table, Moutinho requested that Disney Cast Members sing to her father. “My dad just loves getting sang to on his birthday,” she said.

The family waited for 40 minutes, and a complimentary dessert for her dad arrived without any celebration.

“Then our waiter says that they can’t sing ‘Happy Birthday’ because they’re ‘about to close’ and that more people won’t be at the restaurant,” Moutinho explained. “But the Guests don’t sing, ‘Happy Birthday,’ it’s the waiters.”

She panned the camera to show multiple Guests and Disney Cast Members still in the dining area before cutting to footage of her family speaking with a manager.

“We don’t necessarily require them to sing to the table,” the manager told the family. “I’ve honestly never seen them do it like that before, what they did at [a nearby] table.”

“They did it twice,” Moutinho responded. “It was weird. Is it just because he looks different? Like, is it discrimination?”

The manager promised to standardize procedures to avoid a similar outcome in the future, but Moutinho warned others never to visit Tutto Italia Ristorante.

“Go to Via Napoli,” she said. “It’s way better.”

More About the Walt Disney World Restaurant

Tutto Italia Ristorante is located inside the Italy Pavilion in the EPCOT World Showcase. Advanced reservations are recommended and can be made up to 60 days before your Disney Resort vacation.

“Delight in warm service and traditional favorites at this Italian restaurant,” the official Walt Disney World restaurant description reads. “Relax in Old World ambience as you enjoy chicken, fish, handmade pasta, lasagna and more.”

“On the outside patio or in the airy dining room amid murals of ancient Rome and sparkling chandeliers, relish the rich, textured flavors of authentic Italian dishes from a menu created by award-winning chef and California restaurateur Joachim Splichal. Start with a tantalizing selection of appetizers and then continue with entrees that may include pan-roasted fish, grilled steak and seasoned potatoes, and classic spaghetti and meatballs. Delight in such decadent dolci as gelato, chocolate cake and crispy cannoli to complete your delectable dining experience. With attentive table service, plenty of vegetarian options, a wide-ranging wine list and a full children’s menu, Tutto Italia Ristorante will satisfy Guests of all tastes and interests.”

