Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Suffers Severe Malfunction Inches Away From Disney Guests

Disney’s newest theme park attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, experienced a major glitch recently, with a video of the incident going viral online.

This video comes as Disney prepares to officially open the new ride later this summer, with excitement at an all-time high.

Related: Report: Disney+ Offers Steep Discounts as Subscribers Drop Out, Desperate To Keep Advertisers

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is arguably the most important addition to the Disney theme parks in decades, ushering in a new age for both Walt Disney World and The Walt Disney Company in general.

The ride replaces Disney’s original log flume adventure, Splash Mountain, which had become one of the world’s most legendary theme park rides. This ride entertained guests for decades, first opening in Disneyland in 1989. Three versions of this ride were created: one for California, one for Florida, and one for the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan.

Despite its legendary status, Disney decided to close Splash Mountain forever in 2020, announcing that Princess Tiana from Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog would take over the attraction.

Related: Suspension Begins: Disney’s First Theme Park Ceases “Entry”, Walt’s Family at the Helm

Work on this new ride began in early 2023, with Magic Kingdom’s version set to officially open this June. However, as select guests and employees experience the new ride early during previews, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has encountered multiple issues, glitches, and other problems.

These issues continued this weekend, with the final Princess Tiana animatronic freezing right in front of guests.

Related: Battle of Britain: Taylor Swift Ends London Run in Feud With Foo Fighters

This specific animatronic can be seen in the last room of the ride, which acts as the grand finale of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This room features dozens of characters, most of which are represented in animatronic form. The video shows all of the other animatronics working as intended, but Princess Tiana remains frozen as guests pass by.

Along with problems with animatronics, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has also been evacuated multiple times in the last few weeks.

Guests have reported getting stuck for up to half an hour, also claiming that certain parts of the ride’s lighting and sound systems failed to work.

Glitches are expected on a new ride, especially one as complex as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. However, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens on June 28, 2024, giving Disney just a few days to work out all of these kinks.

Disneyland’s version is expected to open later this year, though a specific date is yet to be announced.

The third and final version of Disney’s original Splash Mountain still remains open in Tokyo.

Are you excited to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure this summer?