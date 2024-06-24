Home » Music

Battle of Britain: Taylor Swift Ends London Run in Feud With Foo Fighters

On the left, a long-haired guitarist passionately plays an electric guitar, his eyes closed and mouth open. On the right, a surprised woman with short blonde hair, wearing red lipstick, holds up her hand with an open palm, apparently in a stop gesture.

Taylor Swift and Dave Grohl. Credit; Stefano Delfrate, Flickr and Taylor Swift

It was a big weekend for Taylor Swift. In case you haven’t heard, Taylor and her Swifties invaded London’s Wembley Stadium for three completely sold-out shows.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Credit: The Eras Tour

Among the 90,000 fans in attendance were some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, including Sir Paul McCartney, Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Greta Gerwig, Rachel Zegler, Jon Bon Jovi, Cate Blanchett, and Sophie Turner.

On the first night at Wembley Stadium, Taylor Swift hung out with Princes William, George, and Princess Charlotte. That’s right, Taylor yelled “F the Patriarchy” in front of not one, but two future kings of the United Kingdom.

And, of course, boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, were in attendance at all three shows. Travis Kelce even made a surprise appearance onstage on the third and final night.

taylor-swift-eras-tour-movie
Credit: CNBC

But there was a bit of controversy on Saturday night that had very little to do with the Eras Tour across town. At London Stadium, the Foo Fighters were also playing a sold-out show.

While tickets for the Foo Fighters weren’t as hard to get as the Eras Tour, it was still worth the price of admission. About halfway through the show, frontman Dave Grohl took to the microphone to comment on an earlier mistake.

Dave Grohl said that while the Eras Tour was across town, the Foo Fighters tour should be called the “Errors Tour.” Then, in a dig at Taylor Swift, he added, “because we actually play live.”

The shot did not go unnoticed as the Swifties immediately came to Taylor’s defense, pointing out to Grohl that she had stopped parts of the Eras Tour to correct mistakes. But there may be more to this story than a Gen X rocker taking a shot at Taylor Swift.

Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet, took a shot at Taylor on social media because she used a private jet for the tour. The Swifties were brutal in defending Taylor and took it out on Violet.

So, perhaps this is Grohl’s way of taking revenge on Taylor Swift and her army of fans for the treatment of his daughter.

Either way, the Eras Tour and the Foo Fighters will head in opposite directions, so there is no chance that the two will collide again. Dave Grohl had his say, and perhaps Taylor will just “shake it off.” (Sorry, it had to be done).

But Taylor didn’t just shake it off. During her show on Sunday night, when it came time to introduce the band and dancers, Taylor included a little dig at Grohl. After introducing the band, she said, “This is the band that will be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight.”

As with all things Taylor Swift, her fans interpreted that as her taking a shot at Grohl and sticking up for her musicians. Whether it ends here, we will see. Stay tuned, Swifties.

What do you think of Dave Grohl taking a shot at Taylor Swift? 

