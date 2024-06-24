Battle of Britain: Taylor Swift Ends London Run in Feud With Foo Fighters

It was a big weekend for Taylor Swift. In case you haven’t heard, Taylor and her Swifties invaded London’s Wembley Stadium for three completely sold-out shows.

Among the 90,000 fans in attendance were some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, including Sir Paul McCartney, Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Greta Gerwig, Rachel Zegler, Jon Bon Jovi, Cate Blanchett, and Sophie Turner.

On the first night at Wembley Stadium, Taylor Swift hung out with Princes William, George, and Princess Charlotte. That’s right, Taylor yelled “F the Patriarchy” in front of not one, but two future kings of the United Kingdom.

And, of course, boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, were in attendance at all three shows. Travis Kelce even made a surprise appearance onstage on the third and final night.

But there was a bit of controversy on Saturday night that had very little to do with the Eras Tour across town. At London Stadium, the Foo Fighters were also playing a sold-out show.

While tickets for the Foo Fighters weren’t as hard to get as the Eras Tour, it was still worth the price of admission. About halfway through the show, frontman Dave Grohl took to the microphone to comment on an earlier mistake.

Dave Grohl said that while the Eras Tour was across town, the Foo Fighters tour should be called the “Errors Tour.” Then, in a dig at Taylor Swift, he added, “because we actually play live.”

Dave Grohl appeared to take a swipe at Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" during Foo Fighters' show in London on Saturday, saying, "We like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour' … Because we actually play live." → https://t.co/XCVADm4VfB pic.twitter.com/BBNB4gDqtz — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 23, 2024

The shot did not go unnoticed as the Swifties immediately came to Taylor’s defense, pointing out to Grohl that she had stopped parts of the Eras Tour to correct mistakes. But there may be more to this story than a Gen X rocker taking a shot at Taylor Swift.

Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet, took a shot at Taylor on social media because she used a private jet for the tour. The Swifties were brutal in defending Taylor and took it out on Violet.

So, perhaps this is Grohl’s way of taking revenge on Taylor Swift and her army of fans for the treatment of his daughter.

Some fans have speculated that Dave Grohl's comments about Taylor Swift may be tied to the barrage of social media attacks his daughter, Violet, recently received from Swift's fans after she criticized the singer for flying private → https://t.co/XCVADm4VfB — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 23, 2024

Either way, the Eras Tour and the Foo Fighters will head in opposite directions, so there is no chance that the two will collide again. Dave Grohl had his say, and perhaps Taylor will just “shake it off.” (Sorry, it had to be done).

But Taylor didn’t just shake it off. During her show on Sunday night, when it came time to introduce the band and dancers, Taylor included a little dig at Grohl. After introducing the band, she said, “This is the band that will be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight.”

“The band that’s going to be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight” end that pathetic man again for me Tay👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nN32zHZvpW — 𝙺𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚗⸆⸉ 🤍 (@perfectlyfine89) June 23, 2024

As with all things Taylor Swift, her fans interpreted that as her taking a shot at Grohl and sticking up for her musicians. Whether it ends here, we will see. Stay tuned, Swifties.

What do you think of Dave Grohl taking a shot at Taylor Swift?