Major Lucasfilm Leak Spoils ‘Rogue One’ Character Return in New Series

In the wake of low viewership numbers and fan backlash to its latest Disney+ Star Wars series, Disney really, really needs a big hit. The Mouse is probably not going to be happy that a prominent Lucasfilm director just accidentally spoiled the return of a major Rogue One (2016) character to the galaxy far, far away.

It is no secret that The Walt Disney Company (and all its subsidiary studios, like Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm) have been struggling to achieve the kind of blockbuster hits it was regularly scoring five years ago.

Marvel Cinematic Universe films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and The Marvels (2023) disappointed fans in theaters and accountants at the box office, while streaming Star Wars shows like Ahsoka and The Acolyte have been meeting increasingly vitriolic pushback from a very vocal segment of the fanbase.

Lucasfilm is currently developing two theatrical Star Wars films for release in the next several years. The Mandalorian & Grogu is apparently replacing the planned fourth season of the original Disney+ Star Wars series, which has faced dwindling viewership numbers as it increasingly focused on Dave Filoni characters like Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) over breakout star Pedro Pascal.

Another film will feature a returning Daisy Ridley as Rey, set sometime after the events of The Rise of Skywalker (2019), with the character attempting to build a new Jedi Order.

Related: ‘Star Wars’: Kennedy’s Failures Lead to Filoni’s Succession

But, in the meantime, Disney is desperate for Star Wars content that will be seen as an unqualified hit. The Ahsoka series received solid audience ratings but was also criticized for its action scenes and dependence on Clone Wars lore that potentially alienated more casual fans.

The Acolyte is facing blowback for centering women and people of color in its narrative and currently holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes audience rating of any Star Wars series to date.

It is safe to say that Lucasfilm and Disney have high hopes for Andor season 2, the new season of the prequel series to Rogue One, starring Diego Luna as Rebel operative Cassian Andor. The show, created by Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy, was critically acclaimed for its dark and pragmatic tone and supporting performances by Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Varada Sethu, and Elizabeth Dulau.

While Andor season 1 did not achieve the viewership numbers of The Mandalorian or even Ahsoka, it is widely regarded as one of the best Star Wars projects in years. That puts a lot of pressure on Andor season 2 to thrill audiences and critics in the same way, but a new, seemingly accidental leak from Lucasfilm director Alonso Ruizpalacios might upset spoiler-adverse fans and put them off the whole thing.

In a recent interview with The Playlist, director Alonso Ruizpalacios revealed that he had been selected to direct the final three episodes of Andor season 2, which apparently lead directly into the events of Rogue One. In an earlier interview, Ruizpalacios said:

“Our final scene of the show is no secret. It’s going to be [Cassian Andor] walking across the tarmac to get in the ship to go to the Rings of Kafrene to go meet Daniel Mays [a character that Andor kills in the opening scenes of Rogue One], he’s going there.”

Although reluctant to reveal any further specifics about the season, Ruizpalacios did let slip that he was directing actors “Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, and Ben Mendelsohn.” The previous two actors had appeared in Andor season 2, but the revelation that Mendelsohn would appear in the series as Rogue One villain Orson Krennic is entirely new information and likely not condoned by Disney.

Ben Mendelsohn portrayed Imperial Director Orson Krennic in Rogue One as the primary antagonist of Felicity Jones and Diego Luna and more recently reprised the role in the animated series The Bad Batch. Unlike many Star Wars villains, Krennic was noted for his open insecurity and ambition, as well as being an apparently low-status officer constantly in competition with other Imperials.

Mendelsohn’s performance in Rogue One instantly made him a fan-favorite character, so it is not technically a surprise that he would show up in Andor season 2. However, it can be taken for granted that Disney does not want Lucasfilm employees to spoil exactly who might be dramatically showing up in the final season of its most critically acclaimed Star Wars show.

Related: Internet Goes Feral Over ‘Star Wars’ “He/They” Character

Diego Luna recently also revealed at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024 that the new season of the show would potentially be retconning elements of Rogue One, saying that:

“[T]here will be characters there that you will recognize. There will be cool stuff. For those who love Rogue One, this season is going to be very special. And it’s going to be fascinating to go straight to Rogue One after watching this second season, because you will see Rogue One from a different perspective. I promise you that.”

Now we know at least one of those characters that will be returning and possibly a hint about what changes will be made to Rogue One. Hopefully, Disney isn’t too furious.

Does this spoil Andor season 2 for you? Give us opinions in the comments below!