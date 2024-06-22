‘Star Wars’: Kennedy’s Failures Lead to Filoni’s Succession

If two names inspire absolute vitriol in the Star Wars community these days, it’s Kathleen Kennedy and Leslye Headland. After an ocean of fan backlash, many Star Wars consumers want their heads on a pike, but what if this is all part of a plan for the greater good?

Viewers absolutely tore the show to shreds after the events seen in episode three, “Destiny,” but the series is still far from over. As Kennedy and Headland continue to earn the ire of the “male-dominated” fanbase, many viewers are waiting for Lucasfilm darling Dave Filoni to return and save the franchise.

Dave Filoni recently made headlines by expressing interest in creating an R-rated Star Wars project, something that’s the very definition of easier said than done. However, with his network of fan support against the factious fandom currently wanting Lucasfilm’s head and Acolyte showrunner dethroned.

Star Wars Fans Have Spoken

With a score of 18% rotten, The Acolyte is the lowest-rated entry in the Star Wars franchise. For context, that’s lower than the infamous Star Wars: Holiday Special (1978), with a score of 24% on RottenTomatoes. Naturally, this is a major embarrassment for Lucasfilm.

Although many have cited the show’s reception as a result of the change in direction or the fact that Lucasfilm reportedly hired writers with no experience with the source material, a large majority of the fanbase (as demonstrated below) have accused the creators of using the series as a platform for their own social agenda. Either way, they will soon deal with the fallout.

WARNING: The following clip contains coarse language and mature content.

Although @digitalchemistry is a bit course in the delivery, the video evidence of members Lucasfilm’s current creative team going on the record confirming everything they’ve been accused of. How long will it be before Disney reacts and responds?

The truth of the matter is, Disney is still an entertainment corporation interested in making money. Once the powers that be see just how much the series tanks, actions will be taken to essentially stop the bleeding. They’ve already started with the animation department.

After a series of box-office bombs in 2023, Disney is tightening its belt with what releases make it into theatres. Although the studio is currently dishing out a wave of sequels, Inside Out 2 (2024) is already proving to be a phenomenal success for the company thanks to its return to the traditional animated family feature formula.

Although on a more intense level, Star Wars is heading the same direction. With these new releases stirring up discontent and drama in the fanbase, it wouldn’t be surprising if Lucasfilm faces a similar restructuring like pixar did just a few weeks ago.

Return of the Jedi

With The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka under his belt, Dave Filoni deserves more than his current Chief Creative Officer title. After the dust settles with The Acolyte, it’s a safe bet that Disney and Lucasfilm will look to him to save the galaxy.

At the time of writing, Filoni is currently working on bringing his two biggest characters to the silver screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu. It might not be long before Disney finally gives the CCO full control of Lucasfilm’s creative endeavors.

After all, Filoni and co-conspirator Jon Favreau are responsible for creating one of the studio’s most marketable characters since Mickey Mouse or Winnie the Pooh. If Disney is really interested in making some of The Acolyte’s budget back, they will need to look towards what has worked before.

Do you think Filoni will topple Kathleen Kennedy? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!