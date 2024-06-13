‘Star Wars’ Fans Forget Luke Skywalker as Franchise Confirms Historic Jedi Replacement

New data has seemingly confirmed that fans have forgotten about one epic Luke Skywalker moment–the most shocking in recent years.

Like The Walt Disney Company’s other major franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars is also in a massive state of flux. There has been no new movie since 2019’s divisive Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, leaving fans satiated only through Lucasfilm’s many small-screen offerings.

When The Mandalorian debuted as the flagship Disney+ in late 2019, no one really imagined just how big the New Republic era would become or how deep the lore would get following the destruction of Darth Vader, the Emperor, and the Death Star. The Mandalorian‘s three complete seasons are joined by The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and the forthcoming Skeleton Crew.

Lucasfilm is focusing its efforts on these shows and Dave Filoni’s upcoming Mando-Verse crossover film (colloquially named “The Heir to the Empire” movie) to build out the period between the fall of the Galactic Empire and the rise of the First Order. That said, it’s not just about Disney+. As Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in 2022, new feature films have been in “movement all along.”

So far on the cards, there are untitled movies from Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) and Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine), as well as the show-turned-movie Lando (TBD) and Patty Jenkins’ on-again-off-again Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. And don’t forget Rian Johnson’s supposed trilogy, which remains in development limbo.

The most recently confirmed movie projects, along with Filoni’s “Heir to the Empire,” are James Mangold’s “Dawn of the Jedi” and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s “New Jedi Order” movies, both yet to be officially titled. These three films were all announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023 by Kathleen Kennedy.

Later that year, StarWars.com would reveal that The Mandalorian & Grogu, helmed by Jon Favreau, would hit movie theaters first. It was confirmed that the big screen entry, a first for Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian, would be released in 2026.

Perhaps the upcoming movie that has received the most updates, mainly from the star herself, is Obaid-Chinoy’s “New Jedi Order.” Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey Skywalker in the film set years after the events of the final sequel trilogy movie, where it was revealed that she was, in fact, not nameless but a Palpatine all along.

It will seemingly follow Rey as she rebuilds the Jedi Order, essentially replacing Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who had attempted to teach Jedi Younglings before a tragic altercation between him and Adam Driver’s Ben Solo (AKA Kylo Ren) saw the fledgling Order destroyed.

When asked about whether Rey will do things differently to her Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, Ridley told Den of Geek, “I would say, from what I understand, yes. Short answer.”

So as the Skywalker Saga stretches on, albeit without the original trilogy Skywalkers themselves, audiences will be introduced to a new generation of Masters and Padawans–but it seems fans have already forgotten about one iconic Luke Skywalker moment.

New data has revealed that The Mandalorian Season 2—the season that saw Luke Skywalker return in dramatic and shocking fashion—was not among the top ten Disney+ shows from December 30, 2023, through May 10, 2023.

Variety (via The Direct) collected the top ten shows for various streamers across the industry. For Disney+, four Star Wars shows made the top ten: Ahsoka Season 1, The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 3, and The Bad Batch Season 3. Notably, The Mandalorian Season 2 was not present at all in the top ten.

Ahsoka and The Mandalorian Season 3 were both released last year, while The Bad Batch Season 3 is the only Star Wars show on the list to be a 2024 release. That said, Leslye Headland’s new The Acolyte series has become Disney+’s biggest 2024 release, so any further reports will likely include this pre-prequel trilogy event.

The Mandalorian Season 2’s omittance is surprising because the majority of the show’s big guest appearances were made here. First, there was the arrival of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), who sent Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (AKA the Child, “Baby Yoda,” and Din Grogu) to locate Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

Following Ahsoka’s live-action debut, the duo encountered Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Ming-Na Wen‘s Fennec Shand (again) before Luke Skywalker (Hamill) made a shock appearance in the finale, “Chapter 16: The Rescue.”

The second season finale astonished fans, with the CGI de-aged Mark Hamill (helped by body double Max Lloyd-Jones) causing delight amongst viewers. It is surprising, then, that this season is not among the top ten Disney+ shows, let alone the top four Star Wars entries.

The Mandalorian remains one of Star Wars‘ highest-rated projects in recent years, which makes the announcement of The Mandalorian & Grogu movie unsurprising. What will be interesting is whether Lucasfilm will continue releasing the show on Disney+ or if the movie will essentially replace the fourth season.

Pedro Pascal has already confirmed that he is now just the voice of Din Djarin, with Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder being the person in the suit. This, even with Pascal’s busy TV and film schedule, will make a fourth season likely. Still, it may not necessarily be needed if Favreau’s movie wraps things up with Grand Admiral Thrawn’s (Lars Mikkelsen) assault on the New Republic.

