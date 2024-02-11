Newest ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Film Gets Exciting Update

Star Wars fans are finally getting an update for the new Lando Calrissian movie, and it looks like it will be a Donald Glover project through and through.

In 1977, film and science fiction changed forever when George Lucas debuted the first Star Wars movie. Ever since, fans have been obsessed with the likes of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and so many more.

One of the most exciting parts of the new movies and TV series is how much of the Star Wars universe they explore. Series like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and movies like Rogue One (2016) have shown us a different side of the galaxy far, far away. Now, a new film following Lando Calrissian will add a unique perspective to the Star Wars saga.

Donald Glover is in Complete Control of His Star Wars Spinoff

Most recently, Donald Glover has been promoting his new series Mr. and Mrs. Smith, with co-star Maya Erskine. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Community actor revealed he will have complete creative control over the new Star Wars spinoff film, Lando.

“I just know when something’s going to be good … And maybe you get painted as a control freak, but … control allows for the vision to be singular … The less it’s singular, the less people want it because they feel like they could’ve made it”

“We live in a time where anybody can f****** make anything. You go on TikTok, there’s literally every type of thing. There’s documentaries, there’s puppetry, there’s yarn stop-motion. So why would you want to see something you feel like you could have made?”

He’s not wrong. While The Last Jedi (2017) may have been divisive, it was better than The Rise of Skywalker (2019) because it felt like it had a singular vision. On top of this, Glover has proven he can lead successful programs with the Emmy Award-winning series Atlanta and his work as Childish Gambino. There’s no doubt he can bring that success to Lando.

What do you want to see in the new Lando spinoff? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!