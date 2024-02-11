New Oscars Category Spells Success For Walt Disney Studios

The Academy Awards surprisingly announced that they’ll be adding a new Oscars category beginning in 2026, and this spells good news for Disney and all of the studios under its umbrella.

The Oscars have been under a bit of scrutiny lately, mainly due to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig being snubbed for Best Actress and Best Director, respectively. That being said, those aren’t the only criticisms of the Academy. Another is that the Academy Awards often seem to dismiss or ignore parts of the filmmaking process, like stunt performers, voice actors, and advertising.

One of these oversights is casting. While a director can have someone in mind, casting directors are the ones who make it happen or, if something doesn’t work out, figure out an excellent alternative. Now, the Academy looks to rectify this by finally recognizing the people who bring the actors to the project.

New Oscars Category is Good News For Disney, Marvel, and Lucasfilm

On February 8, 2024, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced that they’ll be adding a brand new category: Best Achievement in Casting, rewarding the casting directors who help form the ensembles audiences know and love. This is the first new category the Academy has added since 2001, when they added Best Animated Feature Film. And much like that award, it will positively affect Disney.

While the Oscars tend to recognize individual achievement, the Best Achievement in Casting Oscar can be used to represent full ensembles. This can be an excellent way for action films, comedies, and sci-fi/horror to receive more recognition from the Academy.

While this will open the door for movies like Barbie (2023) or the Fast and Furious franchise, it will significantly benefit the Walt Disney Company, which puts out numerous ensemble efforts with the likes of their own live-action films or through Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm. Look at something like Avengers: Endgame (2019) or The Force Awakens (2017) and say they weren’t perfectly cast.

For a long time, the casting directors branch of the Academy has been working for a category, and they definitely deserve it. After all, the last president before Academy president Janet Yang is a casting director. Now, it’s time to represent stunt performers and voice actors as well.

What category would you like to add to the Oscars? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!