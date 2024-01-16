Elton John and Disney Win Ultimate Hollywood Honor at Emmys

Elton John is now one of the few people in history to achieve the storied EGOT, with a little help from the Walt Disney Company.

At last night’s 75th Emmy Awards, Elton John won the prize for Outstanding Live Variety Special for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, which is currently streaming on Disney+. The Emmy was the final piece that the British musician needed to achieve EGOT status, the rarefied accomplishment of winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

Elton John is now one of only 25 people (including honorary and special award winners) to have achieved EGOT status; the list also includes notables like famed actors Audrey Hepburn and Mel Brooks, musicians like Frozen (2013) composer Robert Lopez and Andrew Lloyd Webber, and DC Universe star Viola Davis.

Prior to this, Elton John had already won two Oscars for “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” with another Disney collaboration, The Lion King (1995), and “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” for his own biopic Rocketman (2020). He won a Tony for Best Original Score for the musical Aida (2020). And, finally, he has won a staggering six Grammy Awards in multiple categories across the length of his career.

Now, Elton John has an Emmy for the Disney+ special Farewell From Dodger Stadium, a live stream of his November 20th, 2022, performance at the Los Angeles venue as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which the singer has said will be his final concert tour. Of course, John has been claiming that he will retire from touring at various times since 1977 and has already announced that he will likely perform occasional one-off concerts, so we should all take it with a grain of salt that it actually is the last tour.

In a statement to CNN, Elton John said:

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

