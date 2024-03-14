Who Are the Rogues?: ‘Rogue Squadron’ Explained

When most people think of Star Wars, they tend to think about lightsabers, Jedi Knights, Sith Lords, and extraordinary planets in a galaxy far, far away. That’s undoubtedly a good, basic, meat-and-potatoes description, but that’s not all the series has to offer.

As much as the series relies on the fantastical elements of the Force and the universe surrounding it, the franchise was built on the foundations of science-fiction, and the use of spaceships, technology, and interstellar travel has long been a part of Star Wars identity, and the upcoming Rogue Squadron is a sound reminder.

While Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman: 1984 (2020), is making headlines as she returns to Lucasfilm to helm the previously-shelved spinoff, some fans might naturally be wondering who the titular Rogue Squadron is and what the film will be about. After all, the fight between the light and dark sides of the Force wasn’t fought with just troopers, rebels, and droids. Jenkins herself gave a brief teaser of the project in the footage below.

Rogue Squadron Assembled

If the teaser above left you with more questions than answers, you’re not alone. Rogue Squadron was delayed back in 2021 as Jenkins was pulled to direct the now-shelved Wonder Woman 3, so the footage hasn’t exactly aged the best. That said, the Star Wars galaxy hasn’t left expectant fans dangling, as the Rogue Squadron itself has existed since The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

Variety reports,

The project, centered on fighter pilots in the “Star Wars” universe, was first announced at the end of 2020 and was put on the calendar for a December 2023 theatrical release. By September 2022, however, Disney had pulled the title from its release schedule.

While not much has been revealed, there as been some speculation on the film’s plot. Men’s Journal shared that Jenkins’ vision would be a loose adaptation of the video game franchise from the days of the N64, and shares the plot of the game and presumably the film in the statement below.

“That game takes place primarily between Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, with players controlling Luke Skywalker in the cockpits of various Rebel craft as he fights the Galactic Empire both in space and in planets’ atmospheres.”

While it’s been implied that the new film will have a new cast of rogues taking flight, it’s also implied by the Star Wars mythos that the originals will also be connected in some fashion as well. Either way, one question still remains.

Who are the Rogues?

Rogue Group, later Rogue Squadron, was originally led by the fearless Luke Skywalker before Wedge Antilles took the reigns. Wedge was soon accompanied by Tycho Celchu, Corran Horn, and Mirax Terrik in the Star Wars Legends canon through the X-Wings series, undoubtedly an influence on the upcoming film.

The series is further explained by Youtini’s guide which reads,

Covering several large story arcs, this series basically follows the efforts of Wedge Antilles and his respective wing mates as they take the fight to what’s left of the Empire after the destruction of the second Death Star.

That all in mind, it’s still somewhat unlikely that Lucasfilm will pursue this angle, given some of the recent coverage. While the Legends series is still discussed to be Star Wars answer to Marvel’s What If…?, it’s still unclear just how much influence it will have over Jenkins final product.

What we can say for sure is that fans of the galaxy far, far, away have been patiently waiting to see this title come soaring back. With any luck, rookie pilots earning their wings and seasoned flying aces across the stars will have their answers sooner rather than later.

Are you hopeful for Rogue Squadron? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!