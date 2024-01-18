Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader Return for New Crossover ‘Star Wars’

Star Wars will officially continue to expand the original trilogy, bringing back the likes of Luke Skywalker, Leia, Chewbacca, and even Darth Vader for an upcoming project.

News has swirled in recent days that the Rey Skywalker movie, from director and documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and starring Daisy Ridley as the Jedi Rey, has been placed on the back burner indefinitely at Lucasfilm. There are no confirmed reports that this is the case, but one thing is for sure: it is unlikely that the post-sequel, new Jedi Order era will be heading to screens any time soon.

Just last week, Disney and Lucasfilm revealed The Mandalorian & Grogu will be heading to the big screen, quietly indicating it will “lead” the current development slate, per StarWars.com. The sequels have been a divisive part of the Star Wars franchise, and there have been no returns to this part of the timeline since 2019 when the J.J. Abrams-directed Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker released. And, in 2024, that will seemingly not change.

Announced at the end of 2023, Marvel Comics will bring a new Star Wars tale to fans in 2024. Released as part of Free Comic Book Day, the “Star Wars/Darth Vader #1” will see the return of the beloved heroes from George Lucas’s original trilogy. That’s right, both Luke and Leia will be back in this story set between the events of Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983). The free comic book also acts as a crossover between Marvel Comics’ “Star Wars” and “Darth Vader.”

“Are there Rebel survivors stranded on Hoth?” reads the synopsis for the forthcoming story, per Marvel.com. “Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Lando Calrissian, and Chewbacca mount a dangerous rescue mission to Echo Base! Lightsabers! Blasters! Snowtroopers! All-out action amongst the wreckage of AT-AT walkers, Rebel airspeeders and frozen weapons of mass destruction!”

And where there is Luke and Leia, Vader is not far behind, with the synopsis going on to reveal Darth Vader’s employment of a “surprise character from the past” and how Sabé–former handmaiden of Luke and Leia’s mother, Padmé Amidala–is also searching for Luke Skywalker. “Sabé has enough resources to cause chaos for anyone who stands in her path,” reads the official description. “How will this affect the Dark Lord’s plans to remove Palpatine from power?”

Written by Charles Soule and Greg Pak, this new comic is penciled by Ibraim Roberson and Ramon Rosanas, with a cover by Phil Noto. Free Comic Book Day lands on Star Wars Day, AKA May the Fourth.

There have been a number of shocking moments in the pages of comic books that all add to the canonical story of the Skywalker Saga. In the last few years, it has been revealed why Vader sliced off Luke’s hand on Bespin and even showcased Vader and Palpatine’s visit to the Sith world of Exegol, long before the planet would be introduced in the sequel trilogy. Ever since the polarizing sequel trilogy concluded, it seems the franchise has been on a mission to add context to some of the curveball events of Disney’s Star Wars outings.

And it’s not just in comic books, the Star Wars shows on Disney+ are also seemingly acting as building blocks to the franchise’s larger story. Star Wars: The Bad Batch, from Lucasfilm darling Dave Filoni, introduced the likes of Mount Tantiss, the place featured in the Expanded Universe stories. Later rebranded as Legends following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, the Expanded Universe’s Mount Tantiss was where Palpatine stored secret cloning facilities, cloning being a part of the villain’s return in The Rise of Skywalker.

Likewise, The Mandalorian, Disney’s most beloved Star Wars show, is also teasing connections to the eventual survival of Palpatine through the cloning of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and hinting at how Grogu may be the key to the creation of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis). The Mandalorian and the other interconnected “Mando-Verse” shows, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and the upcoming Skeleton Crew, takes place approximately five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, so it is ripe for building a foundation for the somewhat convoluted events of the sequels.

It is interesting that, despite Lucasfilm’s best efforts to go beyond the Skywalker Saga, it is bringing back its two biggest characters, Luke and Leia, for this comic book event. Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa–played by Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher, respectively–first arrived over 40 years ago in Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977), with the pair, joined by Harrison Ford’s Han Solo, ushering in a new wave of science-fiction heroes.

Hamill has since returned to the franchise multiple times, joining Fisher and Ford in the Disney sequel trilogy and later appearing in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+, albeit via CGI.

Will you be picking up this new Star Wars story?