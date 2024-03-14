Highly-Anticipated Star Wars Film Moving Forward

After being pushed to the side, a highly-anticipated Star Wars spinoff seems to have gotten its engine revving again.

While Star Wars has been most well-known for creating characters like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Rey Skywalker, its most successful content recently has been spinoffs. This includes titles like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), Andor, and Ahsoka. Now, it looks like Lucasfilm is moving forward with an adaptation of one of its most popular video game series.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (1998) was first released on the Nintendo 64 and was immediately met with critical acclaim, spawning two sequels and a spiritual successor in Star Wars Episode I: Battle For Naboo (2000). Now, Lucasfilm wants to turn the game into a film.

Lucasfilm has been trying to get this film off the ground with director Patty Jenkins. Most well-known for directing Wonder Woman (2017) and Monster (2003), multiple things have gotten in the way, including a potential Wonder Woman 3 and the Writers’ Strike. However, it looks like The Killing director is moving forward:

“So, when I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3 , I thought maybe I’ll come back after Wonder Woman 3. So we did a deal for that to happen, started a deal, but I thought I was doing Wonder Woman. When that went away, Lucasfilm and I were like, oh, we gotta finish this deal. We finished the deal right as the strike was happening. So I now owe a draft of Star Wars and so we will see what happens there. You know, like, who knows?”

That being said, Jenkins is still unsure whether this movie will actually get made.

“And so we will see what happens there. You know, like, who knows? It’s hard, they have a hard job in front of them of what’s the first movie they’re gonna do. They have other directors who have been working, but I am now, you know, I’m back on doing Rogue Squadron and we’ll see what happens. We need to develop, you know, get it to where we’re both super happy with it.”

Patty Jenkins is the Perfect Director for ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’

While some people may be skeptical about Jenkins directing the Rogue Squadron film, especially after Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), she seems to be the perfect person for the job since she has a love for the franchise and a connection to the flying side of the project since her father, Capt. Wiliam T. Jenkins was a US Air Force pilot in the Vietnam War.

“Star Wars is beautiful, the emotion of Star Wars and what it stands for is something so beautiful in this world and particularly in a moment that we’re at right now where Star Wars was born out of World War II, right? It’s born out of how do you make a metaphor and talk in metaphor, right? Exactly, and so in that way, I’ve always wanted to make a fighter pilot movie. It’s been a dream.”

What other Star Wars video games would you like to see become a movie or series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!