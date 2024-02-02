Desperate Disney Announces New ‘Ahsoka’ Series in July

The Walt Disney Company is bringing Ahsoka Tano back much earlier than expected, further cementing the idea that Dave Filoni wants her to become the future of the entire Star Wars franchise.

Ahsoka season 1 was arguably the most anticipated Disney+ Star Wars series since The Mandalorian first launched in 2019. While that series had the novelty of being the first live-action show in the franchise and the bold intention to veer away from the Skywalker saga (for a little while, at last), Ahsoka was fan service in action, bringing back one of the first true post-prequels Star Wars icons.

While the notoriously fickle Star Wars fanbase had mixed reactions about Ahsoka season one (particularly with Rosario Dawson having replaced original voice actress Ashley Eckstein), it is clear that Lucasfilm and its new chief Dave Filoni were committed to making Ahsoka Tano the crossover character of the entire Mando-Verse.

It should not be all that surprising, then, that Lucasfilm has teamed up with its fellow Disney property, Marvel Comics, to adapt the first season of the show into a comic book miniseries. According to Starwars.com, Star Wars: Ahsoka will be released in eight issues, beginning in July, and will be written by Rodney Barnes with artwork from Steven Cummings and Georges Jeanty. Barnes said of the new series, “It is truly an honor to be adapting Ahsoka. The character is the essence of classic Star Wars: layered, complex and fun! I hope the fans enjoy this adaptation as much as the series it’s adapted from.”

This new comic series is part of a synergistic strategy by Disney to cross-platform all its intellectual property, which is both good business sense and an indication of the company’s desperate desire to maximize revenue from everything from Star Wars to Indiana Jones to Willow. Both The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi have already received their own adaptations, though it is anyone’s guess when The Book of Boba Fett gets the same honor.

In addition to the upcoming comic series, Ahsoka season 2 is currently in development, though it is unclear what stage it might be in. Rosario Dawson herself has given comments indicating she does not know when it may go into production, saying, “No. We’re supposed to be having a dinner soon, of the whole cast, which will be really nice because I haven’t seen everyone. I was very jealous seeing everyone at some of their [comic] cons recently, which I wasn’t able to be at.”

