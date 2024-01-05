‘Ahsoka’ Star Gives Disappointing Season 2 Update

One of the stars of Ahsoka has given a disappointing update for Season 2.

For a while, it seemed like Disney+ wouldn’t stop churning out live-action Star Wars shows. The Mandalorian (2019), The Book of Boba Fett (2021), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), Andor (2022), and Ahsoka (2023), as well as Mando’s second and third seasons.

But now that the live-action sequel to Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018) has been and gone, the Mando-Verse is experiencing some quiet time. While the New Republic era-set Skeleton Crew (2024) will arrive later this year, follow-up seasons to the likes of The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka are yet to be confirmed.

Of course, there have been two major strikes in Hollywood since Ahsoka arrived on the streaming service last year, but its future just became even more unclear.

Following the disastrous sequel trilogy, The Mandalorian felt like a Star Wars renaissance when it arrived in 2019, but since then, things have taken a nosedive, with every live-action Star Wars show bar Andor getting mixed to negative reviews from fans and critics. And despite breaking new ground for the franchise and introducing characters who had previously only been seen in animation, Ahsoka proved to be no less divisive.

So, it will come as no surprise to learn that you’d need to enter the World Between Worlds to find out what the future holds for Ahsoka. Speaking with the Dagobah Dispatch podcast, Ahsoka Tano actress Rosario Dawson was asked if she’d heard any news about Season 2.

While her response will put a smile on the faces of those who hated the show, it will undoubtedly disappoint the other half of the fanbase, who were thrilled to see characters from the animated show Rebels brought to life in live action. Here’s what she said:

“No. We’re supposed to be having a dinner soon, of the whole cast, which will be really nice because I haven’t seen everyone. I was very jealous seeing everyone at some of their [comic] cons recently, which I wasn’t able to be at.”

While Dawson’s blunt response doesn’t sound very reassuring, it’s worth remembering that a Mando-Verse crossover movie is in development with Dave Filoni at the helm. And even if Ahsoka Season 2 is on the cards, Filoni’s upcoming film, which will undoubtedly see Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the fan-favorite Togruta Jedi, will probably arrive first.

Per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and the late Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll).

The latest Star Wars series is now streaming on Disney+.

Do you want to see another season of Ahsoka? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!