‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ Returns to Theaters for Special Charity

Unlike the significant anniversary years being highlighted, the most classic Star Wars movies don’t often return to theaters. However, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) will return to theaters for a special one-off event charity event to benefit the industry strikes.

Related: Ayo Edebiri Bashes ‘Empire Strikes Back’ for Yoda Being “F****** Busted”

It’s no shock that Hollywood is currently upside down right now as both the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) are on strike seeking a fair deal. The strikes have all but stopped most productions, leaving thousands of people without work or stable income.

Though celebrities like Dwayne Johnson have donated a ridiculous amount of money to the relief fund for out-of-work actors and writers, there is no telling when both industry strikes will be concluded. Things on the front line have been messy, with some industry insiders revealing that some producers want the strike to go for an extended period of time to force the strikers into accepting a less-than-fair deal.

A special screening of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back will be held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California, to combat the money needed to ensure strikers can keep a roof over their heads and food in their mouths.

‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes’ Back Returns to Theaters

The Will Rogers Picture Pioneers Foundation is holding a screening of Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back on Aug. 30, 7PM at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to raise funds for its charity https://t.co/SjItGOCcET — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 9, 2023

The Will Rogers Picture Pioneers Foundation is holding the special screening, which is a non-profit company that works with many national health and social service programs. The foundation also directly helps with financial assistance to those in need within the motion picture industry. The Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back screening will take place on August 30.

According to Christina Blumer, Executive Director of Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, “We’re incredibly grateful to the historic TCL Chinese Theatre for their generosity in supporting Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation to raise much-needed funds for members of our community during a time of increasing need.”

The special evening of the screening of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back will also feature the 501 Legion, a collective of Star Wars fans that cosplay as the many characters from the franchise and often show up to support charitable events worldwide.

The price of admission for this one-off event will be $40, including the screening ticket, complimentary popcorn, a bottle of water or soda, photo ops with characters, and entrance into a raffle for special Star Wars Funko-Pop! bobblehead giveaway. If you happen to be living in Southern California, this could be a huge event filled with fun for the whole family, and the admission will benefit a great organization.

Related: Obi-Wan Kenobi Will Reportedly Return for New ‘Star Wars’ Series

We hope the strikes will conclude soon and the thousands of people out of work can return to their respective positions. At least organizations like the Will Rogers Picture Pioneers Foundation are willing to hold special events to benefit those hurting financially.

The Empire Strikes Back is also the perfect film to show, as it is considered the best Star Wars movie ever made. It has one of the most epic endings out of any film ever, with Luke (Mark Hamill) realizing that Darth Vader is his father. It arguably changed cinema forever by allowing the bad guys to win.

What do you think of this special Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back event? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!