With Mark Hamill Replaced, Disney Begins Updating the ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Era

The Walt Disney Company has quietly revealed the first iteration of its post-sequel trilogy lore in an extremely unexpected place.

It’s no secret that Disney’s first foray into Star Wars filmmaking after acquiring Lucasfilm in 2012 received a severely mixed response.

Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) told a familiar tale but with an all-new young cast, while Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) tried something different and, in the process, ruptured the fandom in the most aggressive way seen in franchise history.

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) wrapped up the trilogy in a chaotic fashion, bringing in elements never before seen and reintroducing characters long thought dead.

Despite the hit-and-miss performance of the sequel trilogy, the movies were still a box office success, each netting over $1 billion for the House of Mouse. That said, it hasn’t stopped Lucasfilm from retroactively adding context to its muddled ninth movie through other media like comics, TV shows, and novels.

The haphazardness of the Star Wars sequels, which were led by British actress Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker, has not stopped Lucasfilm from returning to this era in a new follow-up to the trilogy.

Announced in April 2023 by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration Europe, the new post-sequel era movie will see the return of Ridley’s Rey Skywalker as she attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order.

Directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Rey’s film is loosely called New Jedi Order, with Ridley herself confirming that the character is essentially the new Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) of the franchise.

Hamill, of course, became a household name after starring as Luke Skywalker in George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977) before going on to appear in the rest of the original trilogy–Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983)–and the sequel movies.

Now, Disney has revealed new knowledge regarding Ridley’s Luke Skywalker replacement, and it came from an unlikely place.

Debuting at the Disney parks, the new wave of kyber crystals and holocrons hit shelves on May 4, AKA Star Wars Day. One of these kyber crystals, Rey Skywalker’s yellow one, divulges never-before-heard information regarding the galaxy post-The Rise of the Skywalker.

Per Gizmodo, the most interesting quotes revealed from placing the kyber crystal in the Jedi holocron are as follows:

“I came from something evil. Sometimes, I still want to run from that. But I have learned there are things stronger than blood and that the smallest light can push back the deepest darkness.” “Maybe you’ve heard. I’m all the Jedi. So I’ve got that going for me.” “Luke Skywalker was my master. So was his sister Leia. And her son, Ben, gave his life for me. I took the Skywalker name to honor them and their legacy.”

“I grew up in the desert, and yet every night I dreamt of an island. A tiny dot in an endless sea. I saw it so clearly. But I never imagined it might be real. Real. And waiting for me.” “Ben was right about letting go of the past. But not about killing it. My task is to make something new. Not by killing the past but by building on all that’s good in it.”

What’s most interesting here, perhaps, is that it’s not fully clear if Disney intends to follow this dialogue through to the Rey Skywalker New Jedi Order movie, but much of what she says does harken to it.

The comment about making “something new” and “building on all that’s good in it” directly references the entire premise of Obaid-Chinoy’s upcoming film, where Rey intends to grow the Jedi Order once again.

Related: Lucasfilm Ignores the Haters, Daisy Ridley’s Huge ‘Star Wars’ Role Reportedly Revealed

In addition, if these thoughts do transcend the kyber crystal to the big screen, the number of Ben Solo references–who was played by Adam Driver in the sequel trilogy–could signal flashbacks, or even Force ghost appearances by Driver, akin to Hayden Christensen’s return in Dave Filoni’s Ahsoka TV show.

For all the quotes, watch the YouTube video here:

Speaking of Dave Filoni, the Lucasfilm darling was also revealed to be helming his own Star Wars project at the convention. The Star Wars Rebels, The Bad Batch, and Ahsoka creator will lead a crossover Mando-Verse movie that is colloquially called The Heir to the Empire and will feature the war between the New Republic and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

James Mangold also got a film. The Indiana Jones director will helm the Dawn of the Jedi movie, which explores the origins of the Force in a premise that sounds similar to the now-defunct trilogy from Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

Related: George Lucas Endorses ‘Star Wars’ Project Amid Franchise Return Rumor

But before all that, Jon Favreau will return to the world of The Mandalorian with The Mandalorian & Grogu (2026). Favreau’s movie is leading the Star Wars slate, and aside from the involvement of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, Sigourney Weaver has been attached to star in the film.

What do you think of these new post-Star Wars sequel trilogy updates? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!