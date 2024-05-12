‘Ghostbusters’ Legend Joins ‘Star Wars’ for ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’

The Star Wars franchise has few competitors when it comes to fan adoration, multimedia coverage, and, most importantly, box office grosses, but Ghostbusters is one of them. The galaxy far, far away has been going soft as of late, and it seems that a ringer from the supernatural series is being brought in for the upcoming Mandalorian and Grogu film.

Since The Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm for a whopping $4 billion in 2012 (a cost it has not yet recouped in its movies, the Mouse has struggled to find a way to keep the Star Wars franchise relevant and vital. While the Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver-starring sequel trilogy puttered to a stop with Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), The Mandalorian kicked off a slate of Disney+ series that seemed to promise a new hope for the series.

Related: George Lucas Endorses ‘Star Wars’ Project Amid Franchise Return Rumor

The Mandalorian (created by Disney heavyweight Jon Favreau) stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, the eponymous Mandalorian bounty hunter, who finds himself taking charge of the mysterious orphan Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda. Over the course of three seasons, the pair have picked up friends (and lost them), veered into the gravitational well of Dave Filoni’s Star Wars, and ultimately began to lose fan goodwill around the time Jack Black and Lizzo showed up.

So, Disney and Lucasfilm are hoping that The Mandalorian and Grogu, the first theatrical Star Wars film to go into production in years, will give the property a boost. Deadline reports that Sigourney Weaver, star of the Ghostbusters films, the Alien franchise, James Cameron’s Avatar series, and the Netflix series The Defenders, is being courted to join the new movie.

Obviously, if anyone has the resume to join a science fiction mega-franchise, it is Sigourney Weaver. While there are no details on who she could be playing as of yet, the odds that she will be playing an original character or another of Dave Filoni’s Clone Wars brought to live-action are about even.

Related: New ‘Star Wars’ Project Features More LGBTQIA+ Representation, Pushes Franchise Forward

Sigourney Weaver starred in Ghostbusters (1984) as Dana Barrett, an ordinary woman who finds herself possessed by otherworldly spirits while the team of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson bumble around her. In the Alien franchise, she appeared as future blue-collar space worker turned iconic action hero Ellen Ripley in four films.

She has also featured as Dr. Grace Augustine in two Avatar films, and James Cameron has promised to bring her back for several more. All this, and she served as the Big Bad of the Netflix Marvel series when she starred as Alexandra Reid in The Defenders.

The Mandalorian and Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau and produced by him, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni, is scheduled to be released in 2026.

Do you think The Mandalorian and Grogu can save the Star Wars film franchise? Tell us in the comments below!