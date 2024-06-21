It’s Over, ‘The Acolyte’ Officially Franchise’s Worst Project

Thanks to Kathleen Kennedy’s and Leslye Headland’s controversial involvement, The Acolyte is being raked over the coals and mutilated by the fanbase. Still, is it as bad as the one Star Wars project the cast swore to take to their graves?

Much has been said about The Acolyte in recent weeks, but it’s not the strangest thing that Lucasfilm has created. Even George Lucas was known for both brilliant and outright bizarre creative choices. So why are fans calling it the worst?

The divisive series currently sports a 14% rotten score on RottenTomatoes, and yet Disney continues to funnel money its way. That attitude might soon change as the ratings plummet even further than the infamous Star Wars: Holiday Special (1978)

Hitting Home for the Star Wars Holiday Special

How bad does your film have to be when you make cast members like Harrison Ford (Han Solo), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), and the late Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) keep their involvement in the project a secret for over 45 years? That’s the kind of scandal that followed the Star Wars Holiday special after it first aired in 1978.

With its cartoon Mandalorians, hypnotic performances by Jefferson Starship, and cross-dressing alien chefs played by Harvey Korman, to say the special is a sci-fi fever dream would be putting it lightly. How warped do you have to be to make Bea Arthur officially a part of the Star Wars canon?

The TV movie is indeed strange, but how bad could it possibly be? Enough for a whole documentary of its dark secrets to be made and a consensus of watchers to label it as 25% rotten; that’s how bad it is.

Joking aside, the aforementioned Acolyte surpassed the special with a significantly lower score, which was truly an embarrassment for the studio. If things continue on this downward trajectory, it won’t be long before the higher-ups at Disney take swift and deadly action.

A Disturbance in the Force

Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it, and that can indeed be said of Star Wars. While the controversial series might be rubbing fans the wrong way, the dreaded Life Day adventure at least has a cult following that keeps it in the public consciousness.

Just as Pixar underwent a recent restructuring attributed to Inside Out 2 (2024)’s success, Lucasfilm might be heading in the same direction if things don’t pick up with The Acolyte. Only time will tell.

