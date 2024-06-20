Rosario Dawson Shares ‘Ahsoka’ Update, Saving Lucas’ Legacy

If you’ve been keeping track of things in the Star Wars fandom, you’ll know Disney and Lucasfilm have been treading water after the backlash caused by The Acolyte. Enter Ahsoka Tano herself with life and production updates to ease the pain.

Making her first live-action debut in The Mandalorian in 2022, Ahsoka Tano had already been an established fan-favorite since she was made the Padawan learner of Anakin Skywalker in The Clone Wars. Since then, Rosario Dawson has consistently brought the Jedi Knight to life in various Star Wars projects.

Related: Hayden Christensen Admits He Overstepped, Reveals Surprising ‘Star Wars’ Secret

Ahsoka was the galaxy’s most recent success before Kathleen Kennedy and Leslye Headland brought us The Acolyte and earned the ire and vitriol of an increasingly irritated fanbase. Although a second season of Ahsoka has only been teased, Dawson recently shared her character’s future in a new interview.

Ahsoka Speaks: A Promising Future for Star Wars

A recent report from The Wrap featured an exclusive interview with Rosario Dawson and how she came into character as the beloved Ahsoka Tano. In the interview, Dawson states how her time on the set of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett helped her navigate the character’s situation in the grand scheme of the galaxy.

Related: Internet Goes Feral Over ‘Star Wars’ “He/They” Character

Dawson expressed how being a longtime fan of the original George Lucas series, stating that “I think I was probably the person who knew every music cue and all the things…” clearly demonstrating both her love for the series and comprehension of the world her character inhabits.

The Wrap writes,

“I marvel at her journey,” Dawson said. “She’s got one of the most epic arcs of any character in history, let alone in ‘Star Wars.’ She’s been exposed to so much war and at a transitional time when the Jedi are not just peacekeepers, they’re full-on militants. [She’s been] confronted with a lot of decisions at such a young age. There are things that have haunted her for a long time … especially the people she loves, and the transition she made from people who she thought were like family and finding exactly what her path is.

At the time of writing, Disney and Lucasfilm both tread water as they try to keep Star Wars afloat after The Acolyte. Dawson’s comments demonstrate that both studios can still create genuinely moving content.

Related: Thrawn Makes Disney World Appearance

Much of Ahsoka’s success comes from Dawson’s performance, which can never be denied. However, Lucasfilm and Disney darling Dave Filoni’s direction and creative mind also have a tremendous role to play in the series’ success and future.

But Will There Be More?

Although Ahsoka season two has only been hinted at, the report does provide a slight tell when they share,

She’s likely to keep building. A second season of “Ahsoka” has been teased, with filming reportedly beginning soon in London. The experience has been a whirlwind, but Dawson is ready for more. “It still feels like magic,” she said

To recap, we have an actress who clearly has an intense attachment to her role, a director who has climbed through the realms of the Star Wars galaxy, and a fanbase that will be desperate for a return to familiarity once the dust from Disney’s newest and most controversial series settles. A return is all but assured.

Do you think Ahsoka can save the galaxy again? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!