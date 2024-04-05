‘Ahsoka’ Gets Massive Update at Disney, Builds Suspense for Season 2

Things are changing in the galaxy far, far away as Lucasfilm and Disney prepare to pull out all the stops for Star Wars Day on May 4, 2024, and the Season of the Force celebrations. While Darth Vader was recently seen at the Empire State Building to kick off the countdown, Ahsoka and her allies are taking over the Disney Parks.

Disney+’s Ahsoka series made cosmic waves when the beloved face of the Filoni-verse made her solo series debut, along with live-action appearances of Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and Grand Admiral Thrawn. However, recent developments from the Disney parks announced that she won’t be on the platform for much longer.

A recent post from @TheDisneyBlog shared a massive update coming to all the Star-Wars-themed areas at Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Galaxy’s Edge at the Walt Disney World Resort, as Ahsoka leads the charge in a new experience that will permanently change the classic Star Tours attraction, but that’s not the only development in store.

Ahsoka Takes Over the Disney Parks

The revamped version of the classic flight-sim ride just opened today at three of Disney’s theme parks. It casts Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, and Din Djarin in the lead roles and offers 250 different experiences for guests to enjoy. This is obviously being done to incorporate more of the current Star Wars timeline into the parks, but it’s not the only tie-in to the new series hitting the parks.

We're ready. Sabine Wren is now appearing for a limited time in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park. Stream episodes of #Ahsoka streaming on @Disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/9uUiJbax5S — Star Wars (@starwars) April 5, 2024

It was also revealed that Mandalorian-turned- Jedi Sabine Wren will make an appearance at the Disneyland park for a limited time engagement, further building up Ahsoka’s presence in the parks. While this is undoubtedly a treat for all die-hard Star Wars space junkies on Disney property, there might also be an ulterior motive at work.

May the Fourth is undoubtedly the obvious reason for incorporating so many new Star Wars additions to the rides and the park environments, but why so much attention toward Ahsoka Tano and her crew specifically? Perhaps to hype fans up for the announced season 2.

Return of the Jedi

In January, it was announced that season 2 of Ahsoka was in development in tandem with Grogu and the Mandalorian. An official report from Variety shared,

“‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing ‘Ahsoka’ Season 2, among those in the works…”

It might be safe to assume that fans can expect a new Ahsoka-related announcement very soon, considering how much Disney is investing in its presence outside the streaming service. Although no further news from Lucasfilm has officially surfaced, there has definitely been an awakening in the Force.

Do you think we’re about to get much more Ahsoka? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!