Guest Disgusts Stormtroopers With Offensive Shirt

Anyone who’s ever been to Disneyland or the Walt Disney World Resort knows that character interactions are part of what gives the parks their distinctive immersive flavor. As expected, all of these characters look, act, and behave as their cinematic counterparts naturally would, including some of their reactions.

Everyone from Mickey Mouse to the street performers at places like Hollywood Studios has a very distinct personality, and it’s part of the Disney experience. However, some of the most memorable interactions are when they go off script.

The character performers at the Disney parks are some of the most gifted cast members on property, but the ability to think on their feet and improvise is genuinely an impressive talent, especially when guests can be unpredictable. One interaction involving the First Order at Galaxy’s Edge (seen below) warranted a very non-dark-side reaction.

Troopers “Forced” Away at Disney World

In the video above, a guest (presumably @Ally.20_1) has a humorous encounter with a pair of First Order Stormtroopers near the marketplace at Galaxy’s Edge. While it’s not uncommon to have Disney characters react to seeing merchandise of themselves, particularly characters like Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse, not many were likely expecting a similar reaction from the enforcers of the Dark Side.

The guest’s shirt depicts the image of a stormtrooper on the toilet with the caption “Use the Force” underneath. A cheap laugh, but one that got the attention of the second First Order footsoldier. Although the stormtrooper walks away with a simple prerecorded “nope,” throwing up his hands and walking away was a fun little fourth wall break for the onlookers involved.

Staying In Character?

It should be stated that while Disney’s character performers have to adhere to strict guidelines while playing certain personalities, some of the walk-around performers have a little more wiggle room. Similar to the green army men in Toy Story Land, the troopers can occasionally break rank for some comic relief.

Like fart jokes, toilet humor seems to be a universal comedic language that even the Dark Side can enjoy on occasion. That said, seeing the image of oneself on the john is enough to get a reaction out of even the most stoic of characters, no matter what galaxy they are from.

