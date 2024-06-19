Walt Disney World Announces Lengthy Refurbishment Starting This Summer

The Walt Disney World Resort has confirmed that one of its most popular hotels will undergo an extensive refurbishment later this summer.

This refurbishment will undoubtedly disrupt thousands of vacations this year, with guests needing to plan accordingly if they are visiting anytime soon.

Things are constantly changing inside Walt Disney World, with new rides, attractions, and experiences always around the corner. Disney World’s newest addition is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a ride opening this year at the Magic Kingdom.

Guests and fans alike have watched this attraction take shape, with construction on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure starting last year. Other notable new additions to Walt Disney World include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON: Lightcycle / Run.

However, these changes carry over across the entire resort, including Disney’s wide range of hotels.

Ahead of the height of summer crowds, Disney World has officially announced that the Everything POP Food Court at Disney’s Pop Century Resort will undergo a large-scale refurbishment. The refurbishment will start in July and last roughly two months.

Below is Disney’s official statement regarding the upcoming project.

From Monday, July 29 through the end of September, the Everything POP Food Court will be under refurbishment. During this time, we ask that guests please use mobile order in the My Disney Experience app to order food and drinks. Guests should please be prepared to utilize alternate entrances to the food court. Dining room seating may be limited.

Disney thanks guests for being patient and understanding during this upcoming refurbishment and hopes guests have a “totally awesome stay” during their visits.

It’s unclear what the food court will look like after the refurbishment is complete, but considering it will last two months, it’s safe to say some major upgrades are in store.

Just like Disney’s other hotels, breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served at the Everything POP Food Court, as well as late-night snacks and desserts.

Disney’s Pop Century is just one of the dozens of resort hotel options offered at Walt Disney World.

Along with other locations like Disney’s All-Star Sports, Disney’s Pop Century is considered to be one of the cheapest hotels on the property, making them some of the more crowded and popular options.

However, Disney World is also home to more “luxurious” alternatives, like the iconic Contemporary and Grand Floridian Resorts. Perhaps the most famous Disney World hotel is the Polynesian Village, which opened in 1971. Disney’s Polynesian Village was one of two hotels that were operational on the resort’s opening day.

Other notable resorts at Walt Disney World include Disney’s Grand Floridian, Disney’s BoardWalk, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, and Disney’s Saratoga Springs.